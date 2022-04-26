Pixabay

Metros where people in San Antonio are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in the first quarter of 2021.

SD Dirk // Flickr

#30. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 60

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 77

--- #44 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 17 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Public Domain

#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 64

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 80

--- #45 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 16 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 65

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 135

--- #63 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 70 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#27. Longview, TX

- Started a new job in Longview, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 68

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Longview, TX in Q1 2021: 76

--- #6 most common destination from Longview, TX

- Net job flow: 8 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 74

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 109

--- #56 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 35 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#25. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 81

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 99

--- #68 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 18 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tyler, TX

- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 82

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 96

--- #5 most common destination from Tyler, TX

- Net job flow: 14 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Public Domain

#23. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

- Started a new job in Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 91

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX in Q1 2021: 129

--- #6 most common destination from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

- Net job flow: 38 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 93

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 112

--- #70 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 19 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

f11photo // Shutterstock

#21. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 95

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 84

--- #36 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 11 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Charles Henry // Flickr

#20. Amarillo, TX

- Started a new job in Amarillo, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 101

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Amarillo, TX in Q1 2021: 116

--- #4 most common destination from Amarillo, TX

- Net job flow: 15 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#19. Victoria, TX

- Started a new job in Victoria, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 111

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Victoria, TX in Q1 2021: 132

--- #2 most common destination from Victoria, TX

- Net job flow: 21 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#18. Odessa, TX

- Started a new job in Odessa, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 120

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Odessa, TX in Q1 2021: 102

--- #5 most common destination from Odessa, TX

- Net job flow: 18 to Odessa, TX

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#17. San Angelo, TX

- Started a new job in San Angelo, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 133

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from San Angelo, TX in Q1 2021: 101

--- #2 most common destination from San Angelo, TX

- Net job flow: 32 to San Angelo, TX

DPPed// Wikimedia

#16. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 136

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 142

--- #36 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 6 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 145

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 239

--- #40 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 94 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lubbock, TX

- Started a new job in Lubbock, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 155

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Lubbock, TX in Q1 2021: 170

--- #7 most common destination from Lubbock, TX

- Net job flow: 15 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

SG Arts // Shutterstock

#13. Midland, TX

- Started a new job in Midland, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 171

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Midland, TX in Q1 2021: 144

--- #6 most common destination from Midland, TX

- Net job flow: 27 to Midland, TX

Lpret // Wikicommons

#12. Waco, TX

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 174

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 188

--- #5 most common destination from Waco, TX

- Net job flow: 14 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#11. College Station-Bryan, TX

- Started a new job in College Station-Bryan, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 193

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from College Station-Bryan, TX in Q1 2021: 196

--- #4 most common destination from College Station-Bryan, TX

- Net job flow: 3 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#10. Abilene, TX

- Started a new job in Abilene, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 208

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Abilene, TX in Q1 2021: 105

--- #3 most common destination from Abilene, TX

- Net job flow: 103 to Abilene, TX

Public Domain

#9. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

- Started a new job in Brownsville-Harlingen, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 217

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX in Q1 2021: 380

--- #3 most common destination from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

- Net job flow: 163 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

AMAPO // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Laredo, TX

- Started a new job in Laredo, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 268

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Laredo, TX in Q1 2021: 324

--- #0 most common destination from Laredo, TX

- Net job flow: 56 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#7. Killeen-Temple, TX

- Started a new job in Killeen-Temple, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 362

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Killeen-Temple, TX in Q1 2021: 343

--- #3 most common destination from Killeen-Temple, TX

- Net job flow: 19 to Killeen-Temple, TX

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#6. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 397

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 476

--- #4 most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 79 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#5. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

- Started a new job in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 459

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX in Q1 2021: 680

--- #2 (tie) most common destination from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

- Net job flow: 221 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#4. Corpus Christi, TX

- Started a new job in Corpus Christi, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 538

--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Corpus Christi, TX in Q1 2021: 687

--- #2 most common destination from Corpus Christi, TX

- Net job flow: 149 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

skeeze // Pixabay

#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 3,927

--- 19.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 3,951

--- #3 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 24 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Pixabay

#2. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 4,605

--- 22.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 4,221

--- #2 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 384 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 5,007

--- 24.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 4,947

--- #3 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 60 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

