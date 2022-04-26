ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Metros where people in Tyler are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZrlb_0fKW2YgH00
CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Tyler are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Tyler, TX found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Tyler, TX in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tG3FG_0fKW2YgH00
Public Domain

#22. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

- Started a new job in Brownsville-Harlingen, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX in Q1 2021: 6
--- #27 (tie) most common destination from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX
- Net job flow: 5 to Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0fKW2YgH00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#21. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Started a new job in New Orleans-Metairie, LA from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from New Orleans-Metairie, LA in Q1 2021: 4
--- #60 (tie) most common destination from New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Net job flow: 7 to New Orleans-Metairie, LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kc09C_0fKW2YgH00
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#20. Corpus Christi, TX

- Started a new job in Corpus Christi, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Corpus Christi, TX in Q1 2021: 14
--- #30 most common destination from Corpus Christi, TX
- Net job flow: 1 to Tyler, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW2YgH00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 17
--- #208 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 4 to Tyler, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuzQB_0fKW2YgH00
Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#18. Odessa, TX

- Started a new job in Odessa, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Odessa, TX in Q1 2021: 7
--- #19 (tie) most common destination from Odessa, TX
- Net job flow: 6 to Odessa, TX

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tyler, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G35ox_0fKW2YgH00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#17. Wichita Falls, TX

- Started a new job in Wichita Falls, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Wichita Falls, TX in Q1 2021: 7
--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Wichita Falls, TX
- Net job flow: 7 to Wichita Falls, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0fKW2YgH00
Wikimedia

#16. Oklahoma City, OK

- Started a new job in Oklahoma City, OK from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Oklahoma City, OK in Q1 2021: 18
--- #47 (tie) most common destination from Oklahoma City, OK
- Net job flow: 3 to Tyler, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUhxD_0fKW2YgH00
Renelibrary // Wikicommons

#15. Sherman-Denison, TX

- Started a new job in Sherman-Denison, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Sherman-Denison, TX in Q1 2021: 22
--- #9 most common destination from Sherman-Denison, TX
- Net job flow: 6 to Tyler, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZZJP_0fKW2YgH00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Started a new job in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in Q1 2021: 31
--- #17 most common destination from Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- Net job flow: 12 to Tyler, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0fKW2YgH00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#13. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 23
--- #44 (tie) most common destination from El Paso, TX
- Net job flow: 1 to Tyler, TX

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Tyler metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebX0s_0fKW2YgH00
Charles Henry // Flickr

#12. Amarillo, TX

- Started a new job in Amarillo, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Amarillo, TX in Q1 2021: 17
--- #17 (tie) most common destination from Amarillo, TX
- Net job flow: 5 to Amarillo, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bch5Y_0fKW2YgH00
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lubbock, TX

- Started a new job in Lubbock, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Lubbock, TX in Q1 2021: 26
--- #19 most common destination from Lubbock, TX
- Net job flow: 1 to Tyler, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EjlY_0fKW2YgH00
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#10. Midland, TX

- Started a new job in Midland, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Midland, TX in Q1 2021: 16
--- #21 most common destination from Midland, TX
- Net job flow: 11 to Midland, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0fKW2YgH00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#9. Killeen-Temple, TX

- Started a new job in Killeen-Temple, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 29
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Killeen-Temple, TX in Q1 2021: 26
--- #10 most common destination from Killeen-Temple, TX
- Net job flow: 3 to Killeen-Temple, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrGzT_0fKW2YgH00
Public Domain

#8. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

- Started a new job in Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 36
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX in Q1 2021: 31
--- #12 most common destination from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
- Net job flow: 5 to Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

You may also like: Most common jobs in Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP7Fe_0fKW2YgH00
Lpret // Wikicommons

#7. Waco, TX

- Started a new job in Waco, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 41
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Waco, TX in Q1 2021: 46
--- #7 most common destination from Waco, TX
- Net job flow: 5 to Tyler, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0UdX_0fKW2YgH00
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#6. College Station-Bryan, TX

- Started a new job in College Station-Bryan, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 43
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from College Station-Bryan, TX in Q1 2021: 28
--- #7 most common destination from College Station-Bryan, TX
- Net job flow: 15 to College Station-Bryan, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0fKW2YgH00
Pixabay

#5. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 96
--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 82
--- #27 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
- Net job flow: 14 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0fKW2YgH00
Pixabay

#4. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 128
--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 106
--- #24 (tie) most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
- Net job flow: 22 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lgolq_0fKW2YgH00
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#3. Longview, TX

- Started a new job in Longview, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 394
--- 13.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Longview, TX in Q1 2021: 394
--- #3 most common destination from Longview, TX
- Net job flow: 0 to Tyler, TX

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW2YgH00
skeeze // Pixabay

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 399
--- 13.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 372
--- #20 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 27 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW2YgH00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Tyler, TX in Q1 2021: 1,157
--- 39.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tyler, TX from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 1,180
--- #7 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 23 to Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Springs#New Orleans#Sugar#Urban Areas#The U S Census Bureau#Tripadvisor Public Domain
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy