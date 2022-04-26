gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Racine are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Racine, WI found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Racine, WI in the first quarter of 2021.

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Wausau-Weston, WI

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 19

--- #12 most common destination from Wausau-Weston, WI

- Net job flow: 3 to Racine, WI

Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#12. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Started a new job in La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN in Q1 2021: 10

--- #14 most common destination from La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Net job flow: 8 to La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Fond du Lac, WI

- Started a new job in Fond du Lac, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Fond du Lac, WI in Q1 2021: 21

--- #10 most common destination from Fond du Lac, WI

- Net job flow: 1 to Racine, WI

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#10. Sheboygan, WI

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 31

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 28

--- #8 most common destination from Sheboygan, WI

- Net job flow: 3 to Sheboygan, WI

Creative Commons

#9. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

- Started a new job in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 39

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Oshkosh-Neenah, WI in Q1 2021: 30

--- #11 most common destination from Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

- Net job flow: 9 to Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Eau Claire, WI

- Started a new job in Eau Claire, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 41

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Eau Claire, WI in Q1 2021: 28

--- #9 most common destination from Eau Claire, WI

- Net job flow: 13 to Eau Claire, WI

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Appleton, WI

- Started a new job in Appleton, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 48

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Appleton, WI in Q1 2021: 50

--- #11 most common destination from Appleton, WI

- Net job flow: 2 to Racine, WI

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#6. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 51

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 50

--- #41 (tie) most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 1 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#5. Green Bay, WI

- Started a new job in Green Bay, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 52

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Green Bay, WI in Q1 2021: 53

--- #11 most common destination from Green Bay, WI

- Net job flow: 1 to Racine, WI

Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Janesville-Beloit, WI

- Started a new job in Janesville-Beloit, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 58

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Janesville-Beloit, WI in Q1 2021: 50

--- #5 most common destination from Janesville-Beloit, WI

- Net job flow: 8 to Janesville-Beloit, WI

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#3. Madison, WI

- Started a new job in Madison, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 155

--- 6.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Madison, WI in Q1 2021: 142

--- #10 most common destination from Madison, WI

- Net job flow: 13 to Madison, WI

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 517

--- 22.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 612

--- #15 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 95 to Racine, WI

Max Pixel

#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

- Started a new job in Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 990

--- 43.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI in Q1 2021: 1,020

--- #3 most common destination from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

- Net job flow: 30 to Racine, WI