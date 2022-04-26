Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

Metros where people in Tuscaloosa are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Tuscaloosa, AL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Tuscaloosa, AL in the first quarter of 2021.

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#21. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 6

--- #207 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 4 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Started a new job in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL in Q1 2021: 11

--- #88 most common destination from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Net job flow: 1 to Tuscaloosa, AL

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#19. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Started a new job in New Orleans-Metairie, LA from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from New Orleans-Metairie, LA in Q1 2021: 3

--- #66 most common destination from New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Net job flow: 7 to New Orleans-Metairie, LA

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 9

--- #175 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 3 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Columbus, GA-AL

- Started a new job in Columbus, GA-AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Columbus, GA-AL in Q1 2021: 20

--- #27 most common destination from Columbus, GA-AL

- Net job flow: 7 to Tuscaloosa, AL

Pixabay

#16. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 5

--- #96 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Net job flow: 8 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 23

--- #129 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 9 to Tuscaloosa, AL

skeeze // Pixabay

#14. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 18

--- #154 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 2 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 25

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 13

--- #178 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 12 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dothan, AL

- Started a new job in Dothan, AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 32

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Dothan, AL in Q1 2021: 41

--- #10 most common destination from Dothan, AL

- Net job flow: 9 to Tuscaloosa, AL

Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Anniston-Oxford, AL

- Started a new job in Anniston-Oxford, AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 48

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Anniston-Oxford, AL in Q1 2021: 57

--- #6 most common destination from Anniston-Oxford, AL

- Net job flow: 9 to Tuscaloosa, AL

Library of Congress

#10. Auburn-Opelika, AL

- Started a new job in Auburn-Opelika, AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 53

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Auburn-Opelika, AL in Q1 2021: 47

--- #9 most common destination from Auburn-Opelika, AL

- Net job flow: 6 to Auburn-Opelika, AL

Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Gadsden, AL

- Started a new job in Gadsden, AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 53

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Gadsden, AL in Q1 2021: 49

--- #5 most common destination from Gadsden, AL

- Net job flow: 4 to Gadsden, AL

MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Decatur, AL

- Started a new job in Decatur, AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 55

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Decatur, AL in Q1 2021: 78

--- #6 most common destination from Decatur, AL

- Net job flow: 23 to Tuscaloosa, AL

Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL

- Started a new job in Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 57

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL in Q1 2021: 56

--- #5 most common destination from Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL

- Net job flow: 1 to Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL

Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL

- Started a new job in Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 64

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL in Q1 2021: 64

--- #6 most common destination from Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL

- Net job flow: 0 to Tuscaloosa, AL

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 68

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 48

--- #85 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 20 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Pixabay

#4. Huntsville, AL

- Started a new job in Huntsville, AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 211

--- 8.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Huntsville, AL in Q1 2021: 198

--- #6 most common destination from Huntsville, AL

- Net job flow: 13 to Huntsville, AL

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#3. Montgomery, AL

- Started a new job in Montgomery, AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 220

--- 8.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Montgomery, AL in Q1 2021: 264

--- #5 most common destination from Montgomery, AL

- Net job flow: 44 to Tuscaloosa, AL

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#2. Mobile, AL

- Started a new job in Mobile, AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 236

--- 9.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Mobile, AL in Q1 2021: 130

--- #5 most common destination from Mobile, AL

- Net job flow: 106 to Mobile, AL

M Floyd // Flickr

#1. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

- Started a new job in Birmingham-Hoover, AL from Tuscaloosa, AL in Q1 2021: 1,078

--- 41.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tuscaloosa, AL from Birmingham-Hoover, AL in Q1 2021: 1,092

--- #3 most common destination from Birmingham-Hoover, AL

- Net job flow: 14 to Tuscaloosa, AL