Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Victoria are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Victoria, TX found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Victoria, TX in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Victoria

Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#9. College Station-Bryan, TX

- Started a new job in College Station-Bryan, TX from Victoria, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Victoria, TX from College Station-Bryan, TX in Q1 2021: 12

--- #20 (tie) most common destination from College Station-Bryan, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Victoria, TX

Public Domain

#8. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

- Started a new job in Brownsville-Harlingen, TX from Victoria, TX in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Victoria, TX from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX in Q1 2021: 6

--- #19 (tie) most common destination from Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

- Net job flow: 9 to Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

Public Domain

#7. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

- Started a new job in Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX from Victoria, TX in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Victoria, TX from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX in Q1 2021: 7

--- #24 most common destination from Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

- Net job flow: 8 to Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#6. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

- Started a new job in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX from Victoria, TX in Q1 2021: 22

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Victoria, TX from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX in Q1 2021: 21

--- #11 (tie) most common destination from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#5. Corpus Christi, TX

- Started a new job in Corpus Christi, TX from Victoria, TX in Q1 2021: 71

--- 8.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Victoria, TX from Corpus Christi, TX in Q1 2021: 56

--- #7 most common destination from Corpus Christi, TX

- Net job flow: 15 to Corpus Christi, TX

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Victoria

Pixabay

#4. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Victoria, TX in Q1 2021: 96

--- 10.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Victoria, TX from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 66

--- #33 (tie) most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 30 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Victoria, TX in Q1 2021: 98

--- 11.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Victoria, TX from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 64

--- #76 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 34 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Pixabay

#2. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Victoria, TX in Q1 2021: 132

--- 14.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Victoria, TX from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 111

--- #17 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Net job flow: 21 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

skeeze // Pixabay

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Victoria, TX in Q1 2021: 276

--- 31.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Victoria, TX from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 205

--- #26 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 71 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX