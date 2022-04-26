tochichi//Wikicommons

Metros where people in Rapid City are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Rapid City, SD found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Rapid City, SD in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Rapid City metro area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#8. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Rapid City, SD in Q1 2021: 10

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rapid City, SD from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 20

--- #119 (tie) most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 10 to Rapid City, SD

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Rapid City, SD in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rapid City, SD from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- #262 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 0 to Rapid City, SD

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Rapid City, SD in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rapid City, SD from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 2

--- #227 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 9 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Rapid City, SD in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rapid City, SD from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 2

--- #183 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 9 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#4. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

- Started a new job in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA from Rapid City, SD in Q1 2021: 15

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rapid City, SD from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA in Q1 2021: 10

--- #52 most common destination from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

- Net job flow: 5 to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Rapid City metro area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#3. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Rapid City, SD in Q1 2021: 18

--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rapid City, SD from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 34

--- #122 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 16 to Rapid City, SD

DPPed// Wikimedia

#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Rapid City, SD in Q1 2021: 23

--- 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rapid City, SD from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 11

--- #145 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 12 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Seabear70// Wikimedia

#1. Sioux Falls, SD

- Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Rapid City, SD in Q1 2021: 247

--- 39.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rapid City, SD from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 289

--- #1 most common destination from Sioux Falls, SD

- Net job flow: 42 to Rapid City, SD