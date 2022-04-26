Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Twin Falls are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Twin Falls, ID found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Twin Falls, ID in the first quarter of 2021.

#10. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Twin Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Twin Falls, ID from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 12

--- #54 (tie) most common destination from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

- Net job flow: 2 to Twin Falls, ID

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Twin Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Twin Falls, ID from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 15

--- #221 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 4 to Twin Falls, ID

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Twin Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Twin Falls, ID from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 34

--- #192 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 23 to Twin Falls, ID

#7. Logan, UT-ID

- Started a new job in Logan, UT-ID from Twin Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 13

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Twin Falls, ID from Logan, UT-ID in Q1 2021: 5

--- #11 most common destination from Logan, UT-ID

- Net job flow: 8 to Logan, UT-ID

#6. Lewiston, ID-WA

- Started a new job in Lewiston, ID-WA from Twin Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Twin Falls, ID from Lewiston, ID-WA in Q1 2021: 11

--- #7 most common destination from Lewiston, ID-WA

- Net job flow: 4 to Lewiston, ID-WA

#5. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Twin Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 28

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Twin Falls, ID from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 21

--- #46 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

- Net job flow: 7 to Salt Lake City, UT

#4. Coeur d'Alene, ID

- Started a new job in Coeur d'Alene, ID from Twin Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 28

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Twin Falls, ID from Coeur d'Alene, ID in Q1 2021: 34

--- #10 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene, ID

- Net job flow: 6 to Twin Falls, ID

#3. Pocatello, ID

- Started a new job in Pocatello, ID from Twin Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 88

--- 8.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Twin Falls, ID from Pocatello, ID in Q1 2021: 82

--- #3 most common destination from Pocatello, ID

- Net job flow: 6 to Pocatello, ID

#2. Idaho Falls, ID

- Started a new job in Idaho Falls, ID from Twin Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 131

--- 11.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Twin Falls, ID from Idaho Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 114

--- #3 most common destination from Idaho Falls, ID

- Net job flow: 17 to Idaho Falls, ID

#1. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Twin Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 572

--- 51.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Twin Falls, ID from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 496

--- #1 most common destination from Boise City, ID

- Net job flow: 76 to Boise City, ID

