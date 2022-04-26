John Wark // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Pueblo are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Pueblo, CO found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Pueblo, CO in the first quarter of 2021.

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Pueblo, CO in Q1 2021: 14

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Pueblo, CO from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 15

--- #235 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Pueblo, CO

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#6. Boulder, CO

- Started a new job in Boulder, CO from Pueblo, CO in Q1 2021: 24

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Pueblo, CO from Boulder, CO in Q1 2021: 29

--- #19 most common destination from Boulder, CO

- Net job flow: 5 to Pueblo, CO

Pixabay

#5. Greeley, CO

- Started a new job in Greeley, CO from Pueblo, CO in Q1 2021: 25

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Pueblo, CO from Greeley, CO in Q1 2021: 30

--- #9 (tie) most common destination from Greeley, CO

- Net job flow: 5 to Pueblo, CO

Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#4. Grand Junction, CO

- Started a new job in Grand Junction, CO from Pueblo, CO in Q1 2021: 35

--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Pueblo, CO from Grand Junction, CO in Q1 2021: 18

--- #5 most common destination from Grand Junction, CO

- Net job flow: 17 to Grand Junction, CO

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#3. Fort Collins, CO

- Started a new job in Fort Collins, CO from Pueblo, CO in Q1 2021: 42

--- 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Pueblo, CO from Fort Collins, CO in Q1 2021: 42

--- #6 most common destination from Fort Collins, CO

- Net job flow: 0 to Pueblo, CO

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Colorado Springs, CO

- Started a new job in Colorado Springs, CO from Pueblo, CO in Q1 2021: 303

--- 25.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Pueblo, CO from Colorado Springs, CO in Q1 2021: 298

--- #2 most common destination from Colorado Springs, CO

- Net job flow: 5 to Colorado Springs, CO

f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Pueblo, CO in Q1 2021: 434

--- 36.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Pueblo, CO from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 503

--- #9 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 69 to Pueblo, CO