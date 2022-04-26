ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Investigation continues into fatal St. Mary camper fire

KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a camper fire in St. Mary Parish that left one man dead.

St. Mary Fire District #11 was called to a camper fire at about 4 a.m. on Friday in the Four Corners area of St. Mary Parish.

They put out the fire and found the body of a man near the camper's front door. Official identification and cause of death are pending with the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office, however, the victim is believed to be the 53-year-old sole resident of the camper.

Due to the extent of the damage, deputies have been unable to pinpoint an area of origin or a potential cause at this time, officials say. However, the camper was being powered by an extension cord that was connected to a nearby mobile home and deputies are looking further into whether that improper wiring may have been a contributing factor.

"When it comes to electrical safety, avoid connecting extension cords and power strips to create power sources where a wall outlet does not exist or between two structures. Also, only use those cords and strips for temporary purposes. And contact a licensed electrician for any electrical concerns in and around your home," an SFM release states.

"Also, deputies have been unable to confirm the presence of a working smoke alarm. Smoke alarms are proven to give families critical seconds to escape safely from a fire emergency," the release continues. "If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. The program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit our website at lasfm.org."

