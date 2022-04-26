Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

Metros where people in Richmond are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Richmond, VA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Richmond, VA in the first quarter of 2021.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 39

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 40

--- #56 (tie) most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Net job flow: 1 to Richmond, VA

Ken L. // Flickr

#29. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Started a new job in Charleston-North Charleston, SC from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 40

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Charleston-North Charleston, SC in Q1 2021: 28

--- #27 (tie) most common destination from Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Net job flow: 12 to Charleston-North Charleston, SC

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. St. Louis, MO-IL

- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 40

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 19

--- #52 most common destination from St. Louis, MO-IL

- Net job flow: 21 to St. Louis, MO-IL

f11photo // Shutterstock

#27. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 42

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 34

--- #65 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 8 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#26. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 46

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 54

--- #84 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 8 to Richmond, VA

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 55

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 48

--- #56 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 7 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#24. Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Started a new job in Greensboro-High Point, NC from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 55

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Greensboro-High Point, NC in Q1 2021: 45

--- #20 most common destination from Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Net job flow: 10 to Greensboro-High Point, NC

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#23. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 59

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 40

--- #49 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 19 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 65

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 43

--- #44 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 22 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#21. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Started a new job in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 66

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC in Q1 2021: 89

--- #15 (tie) most common destination from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Net job flow: 23 to Richmond, VA

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 67

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 50

--- #60 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 17 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

skeeze // Pixabay

#19. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 69

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 53

--- #72 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 16 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#18. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 84

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 39

--- #39 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 45 to Jacksonville, FL

f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 95

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 101

--- #38 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 6 to Richmond, VA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 108

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 64

--- #75 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 44 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

- Started a new job in Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 110

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA in Q1 2021: 141

--- #7 most common destination from Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

- Net job flow: 31 to Richmond, VA

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 135

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 226

--- #50 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 91 to Richmond, VA

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#13. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 147

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 127

--- #21 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Net job flow: 20 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

- Started a new job in Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 149

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA in Q1 2021: 153

--- #3 most common destination from Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

- Net job flow: 4 to Richmond, VA

AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Winchester, VA-WV

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 153

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 157

--- #1 most common destination from Winchester, VA-WV

- Net job flow: 4 to Richmond, VA

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 159

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 101

--- #51 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 58 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#9. Staunton, VA

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 168

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 166

--- #2 most common destination from Staunton, VA

- Net job flow: 2 to Staunton, VA

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 173

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 130

--- #31 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 43 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Strawser// Wikimedia

#7. Harrisonburg, VA

- Started a new job in Harrisonburg, VA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 175

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Harrisonburg, VA in Q1 2021: 174

--- #3 most common destination from Harrisonburg, VA

- Net job flow: 1 to Harrisonburg, VA

Famartin // Wikicommons

#6. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 220

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 258

--- #8 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Net job flow: 38 to Richmond, VA

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lynchburg, VA

- Started a new job in Lynchburg, VA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 310

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Lynchburg, VA in Q1 2021: 355

--- #3 most common destination from Lynchburg, VA

- Net job flow: 45 to Richmond, VA

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Charlottesville, VA

- Started a new job in Charlottesville, VA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 417

--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Charlottesville, VA in Q1 2021: 412

--- #1 most common destination from Charlottesville, VA

- Net job flow: 5 to Charlottesville, VA

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Roanoke, VA

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 527

--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 488

--- #2 most common destination from Roanoke, VA

- Net job flow: 39 to Roanoke, VA

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 2,951

--- 22.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 3,020

--- #1 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Net job flow: 69 to Richmond, VA

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 4,709

--- 36.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 4,315

--- #1 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 394 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

