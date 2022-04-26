Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Salinas are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Salinas, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Salinas, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

randy andy // Shutterstock

#30. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 9

--- #84 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 6 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#29. Napa, CA

- Started a new job in Napa, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Napa, CA in Q1 2021: 10

--- #13 most common destination from Napa, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Napa, CA

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#28. Yuba City, CA

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 9

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Yuba City, CA

- Net job flow: 8 to Yuba City, CA

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#27. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 13

--- #75 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 6 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

skeeze // Pixabay

#26. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 15

--- #154 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 5 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Armona // Wikicommons

#25. Hanford-Corcoran, CA

- Started a new job in Hanford-Corcoran, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Hanford-Corcoran, CA in Q1 2021: 30

--- #9 most common destination from Hanford-Corcoran, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Salinas, CA

Public Domain

#24. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 6

--- #94 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 16 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Public Domain

#23. Madera, CA

- Started a new job in Madera, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Madera, CA in Q1 2021: 35

--- #12 most common destination from Madera, CA

- Net job flow: 8 to Salinas, CA

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#22. Merced, CA

- Started a new job in Merced, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 34

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Merced, CA in Q1 2021: 38

--- #12 most common destination from Merced, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Salinas, CA

California Droning // Shutterstock

#21. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 35

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 26

--- #12 most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Vallejo, CA

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#20. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 36

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 30

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Net job flow: 6 to Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 37

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 16

--- #139 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 21 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 41

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 21

--- #93 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 20 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#17. El Centro, CA

- Started a new job in El Centro, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 62

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from El Centro, CA in Q1 2021: 28

--- #4 most common destination from El Centro, CA

- Net job flow: 34 to El Centro, CA

Public Domain

#16. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 63

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 66

--- #13 most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 3 to Salinas, CA

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#15. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 63

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 93

--- #14 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 30 to Salinas, CA

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#14. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 69

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 74

--- #10 most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to Salinas, CA

Ken L. // Flickr

#13. Yuma, AZ

- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 96

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 50

--- #2 most common destination from Yuma, AZ

- Net job flow: 46 to Yuma, AZ

SD Dirk // Flickr

#12. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 104

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 78

--- #28 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 26 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Basar // Wikicommons

#11. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 113

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 69

--- #5 most common destination from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Net job flow: 44 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#10. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 123

--- 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 108

--- #11 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 15 to Stockton, CA

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 155

--- 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 142

--- #18 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 13 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Pixabay

#8. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 172

--- 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 178

--- #18 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 6 to Salinas, CA

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 181

--- 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 73

--- #6 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 108 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#6. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 193

--- 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 192

--- #13 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Fresno, CA

Pixabay

#5. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 228

--- 5.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 170

--- #6 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Net job flow: 58 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 281

--- 7.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 313

--- #2 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Net job flow: 32 to Salinas, CA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 390

--- 9.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 339

--- #24 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 51 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 447

--- 11.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 347

--- #12 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 100 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 521

--- 13.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 385

--- #6 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 136 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

