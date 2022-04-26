Pixabay

Metros where people in Savannah are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Savannah, GA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Savannah, GA in the first quarter of 2021.

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#30. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 45

--- #138 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 25 to Savannah, GA

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Rome, GA

- Started a new job in Rome, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 17

--- #5 (tie) most common destination from Rome, GA

- Net job flow: 4 to Rome, GA

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#28. Richmond, VA

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 20

--- #44 most common destination from Richmond, VA

- Net job flow: 2 to Richmond, VA

skeeze // Pixabay

#27. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 25

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 21

--- #133 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#26. Spartanburg, SC

- Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 11

--- #15 most common destination from Spartanburg, SC

- Net job flow: 15 to Spartanburg, SC

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 29

--- #110 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 2 to Savannah, GA

Imilious // Wikicommons

#24. Chattanooga, TN-GA

- Started a new job in Chattanooga, TN-GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 33

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Chattanooga, TN-GA in Q1 2021: 26

--- #29 most common destination from Chattanooga, TN-GA

- Net job flow: 7 to Chattanooga, TN-GA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 33

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 39

--- #149 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to Savannah, GA

Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Greenville-Anderson, SC

- Started a new job in Greenville-Anderson, SC from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 36

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Greenville-Anderson, SC in Q1 2021: 36

--- #28 most common destination from Greenville-Anderson, SC

- Net job flow: 0 to Savannah, GA

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#21. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 39

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 79

--- #104 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 40 to Savannah, GA

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 44

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 57

--- #59 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 13 to Savannah, GA

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 44

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 45

--- #69 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 1 to Savannah, GA

CaptainStegge // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dalton, GA

- Started a new job in Dalton, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 45

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Dalton, GA in Q1 2021: 33

--- #5 most common destination from Dalton, GA

- Net job flow: 12 to Dalton, GA

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 55

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 61

--- #61 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 6 to Savannah, GA

Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Athens-Clarke County, GA

- Started a new job in Athens-Clarke County, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 59

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Athens-Clarke County, GA in Q1 2021: 58

--- #4 most common destination from Athens-Clarke County, GA

- Net job flow: 1 to Athens-Clarke County, GA

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#15. Columbia, SC

- Started a new job in Columbia, SC from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 61

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Columbia, SC in Q1 2021: 58

--- #18 most common destination from Columbia, SC

- Net job flow: 3 to Columbia, SC

Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Albany, GA

- Started a new job in Albany, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 62

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Albany, GA in Q1 2021: 102

--- #5 most common destination from Albany, GA

- Net job flow: 40 to Savannah, GA

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 66

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 116

--- #61 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 50 to Savannah, GA

Ken L. // Flickr

#12. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Started a new job in Charleston-North Charleston, SC from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 67

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Charleston-North Charleston, SC in Q1 2021: 68

--- #15 most common destination from Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Net job flow: 1 to Savannah, GA

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Columbus, GA-AL

- Started a new job in Columbus, GA-AL from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 70

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Columbus, GA-AL in Q1 2021: 83

--- #9 most common destination from Columbus, GA-AL

- Net job flow: 13 to Savannah, GA

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Gainesville, GA

- Started a new job in Gainesville, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 70

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Gainesville, GA in Q1 2021: 93

--- #3 most common destination from Gainesville, GA

- Net job flow: 23 to Savannah, GA

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#9. Valdosta, GA

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 92

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 112

--- #2 most common destination from Valdosta, GA

- Net job flow: 20 to Savannah, GA

Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#8. Warner Robins, GA

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 93

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 65

--- #3 most common destination from Warner Robins, GA

- Net job flow: 28 to Warner Robins, GA

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#7. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 98

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 77

--- #33 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 21 to Jacksonville, FL

Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Macon-Bibb County, GA

- Started a new job in Macon-Bibb County, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 126

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Macon-Bibb County, GA in Q1 2021: 110

--- #3 most common destination from Macon-Bibb County, GA

- Net job flow: 16 to Macon-Bibb County, GA

MoodyGroove // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC

- Started a new job in Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 181

--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC in Q1 2021: 191

--- #2 most common destination from Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC

- Net job flow: 10 to Savannah, GA

Wtoc11 // Flickr

#4. Hinesville, GA

- Started a new job in Hinesville, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 187

--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Hinesville, GA in Q1 2021: 160

--- #-1 most common destination from Hinesville, GA

- Net job flow: 27 to Hinesville, GA

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Brunswick, GA

- Started a new job in Brunswick, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 197

--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Brunswick, GA in Q1 2021: 185

--- #2 most common destination from Brunswick, GA

- Net job flow: 12 to Brunswick, GA

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#2. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

- Started a new job in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 348

--- 6.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC in Q1 2021: 305

--- #4 most common destination from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

- Net job flow: 43 to Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 2,558

--- 46.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 2,187

--- #1 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 371 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

