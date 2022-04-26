ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrJdi_0fKW2Int00
Image via Pexels.

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29. The events runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be presentations about cyber security and digital forensics provided by industry experts. Participants will learn about current threats, how to defend yourself, and how digital forensics can be used in investigations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with individuals and companies that specialize in these areas. There is no charge for the event and breakfast and lunch are included.

They will have exciting presentations and workshops related to cybersecurity and digital forensics topics.

They will also have a Capture the Flag (CTF) challenge so you can practice your cyber security and digital forensics skills! This event is beginner friendly, so you do not need any previous cyber security or digital forensics experience.

Presentations:

“Evolution of Cyber Concerns in Education”

Mark Albert, Chief Information Officer, DeSales University

Over the years the cyber concerns of education institutions have moved from server resource misuse to ransomware. This presentation will trace the path of concerns and how education reacted to past threats and how it is reacting to current threats.

“iLEAPP into Open Source iOS Mobile Forensics”

Detective Derrick Jacobus, Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office

Need an analysis of an Apple iPhone, but don’t have access to an expensive suite of tools? Don’t worry fam, we got you covered! Join us in this hands-on, interactive session where we will walk you through the extraction and analysis of iOS devices using open-source tools!

“Drone Forensics”

Detective Brian Perticari, Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office

Drones are becoming more prevalent in our day to day lives. They are also being used at an ever-increasing rate as an element in criminal acts. Knowing where to go to locate the pertinent information to identify the actor is paramount. This presentation will discuss the multiple ways to extract actionable data from drones and their associated devices.

To register for this DeSales U event, visit here!

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Over 35 Tech Companies Compromised in Novel Software Supply Chain Attack

Security researcher Alex Birsan breached systems of over 35 tech companies in what has been described as a novel software supply chain attack. The attack is of particular significance as unlike traditional typosquatting or brandjacking supply-chain attacks that Sonatype has talked about before, the targeted companies automatically received Birsan’s malicious packages without them making any spelling mistakes, or any social engineering involved. For demonstrating the seriousness of this type of attack, Birsan has been awarded upwards of $130,000 in bug bounties.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Maker of Health Monitor Oura Ring Hires CEO for Pre-IPO Expansion

Finnish wearable-tech startup Oura Health will be getting a new leader in Tom Hale, Bloomberg wrote Monday (April 25), with the company promising more expansion before its eventual initial public offering (IPO). Hale is the former president of SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global, which he helped to take public in 2018....
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester County, NJ
Education
County
Gloucester County, NJ
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
HackerNoon

AI Digital Assistants Require Human Oversight to Avoid Cybersecurity Threats

Security industry has seen an explosion in the number of applications and trends around trying to integrate these digital applications into institutions to stay ahead with helping businesses adapt or even automate security processes. If a digital assistant is compromised, it can disrupt people's lives in many ways: anti-social behavior, stealing secrets, pilfering confidential information. Ángel Rama, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of California at Santa Barbara, has another approach: "We have to keep people in mind when designing technology," he says.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

AWS now offers a ‘quantum-powered’ random number generation service

Random numbers are in demand for a wide variety of use cases, from computer encryption to lotteries and gambling, as well as for scientific research. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace now offers a quantum computing-based random number generation service, developed by the Australian National University’s Quantum Numbers project (AQN).
SOFTWARE
ScienceBlog.com

An improved approach to the ‘Travelling Salesperson Problem’

A new approach to solving the Travelling Salesperson Problem – one of the most difficult questions in computer science – significantly outperforms current approaches. A notorious theoretical question that has puzzled researchers for 90 years, the Travelling Salesperson Problem also has real relevance to industry today. Essentially a question about how best to combine a set of tasks so that they can be performed in the fastest and most efficient way, finding good solutions to the problem can greatly help improve sectors such as transport and logistics.
BEN HUDSON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desales University#Computer Security#Digital Forensics#Information Security#College#Pexels
ZDNet

Automation is at the heart of digital business transformation

Researchers from MuleSoft identified 7 key digital transformation trends that will shape the future of work in 2022 and beyond. One trend, hyperautomation, could be the key to unlocking digital value. Hyperautomation can increase productivity, accelerate time‑to‑market, and transform employee and customer experiences in a hybrid and connected work environment....
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Today in B2B: ShelfNow Online Marketplace Gets Blockchain Integration; Kemitt Adds B2B Platform to Its eCommerce Offering

Today in B2B payments, ShelfNow rolls out a blockchain integration, while Kemitt expands its eCommerce offering. Plus, VerifyMe acquires Periship, BuyHive brings its third-party sourcing platform to the United States and United Kingdom, new market expansion is helped with payments orchestration, The Knot adds cryptocurrency to its wedding registries and Swvl Holdings acquires Volt Lines.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Education
hackernoon.com

Model Tests are Essential for Building Domain Knowledge

Building a machine learning system without testing is likely to produce bad outcomes. But the real power of testing comes through domain knowledge and subsequent data querying capabilities. Examples from autonomous vehicles and Tesla’s team in particular demonstrate the power of great testing. The understanding of testing, like labeling and error analysis, as facets of knowledge-building have implications for MLOps tools and platform designs.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

PSCU Offers Digital Consulting to Member Credit Unions

Payments credit union service organization PSCU is launching a digital consulting practice to boost digital offerings for credit unions, a press release said. This will also improve digital return on investment and bolster product use. This comes as PSCU has recently partnered with Curinos, which helps credit unions with digital...
CREDITS & LOANS
TheStreet

Why Billions Keep Pouring Into Robotics and AI

Venture capital firms are eager to allocate money into robotics firms in a wide range of industries from shipping to healthcare as more automation became a focus during the global pandemic. In 2021, funding globally for robotics and drone companies rose to $14.9 billion, according to PitchBook. The amount of...
ENGINEERING
hackernoon.com

Startup Intelligence Company Roiquant Helps Founders Reduce Risk of Business Failure

With staggeringly high business shutdown rate, roiquant aims to help founders build competitive businesses generating higher return on investment. In other words, our proprietary cloud-based software application is built with analytical company performance data, private capital market data, business tools and simulators, as well as investors database, to serve aspiring and budding entrepreneurs building profitable businesses. In Q4 2022, roiquant will be organizing its first virtual preseed startup competition, which will offer equity-free cash prize money to its top 3 winners.
MARKETS
pymnts

Microsoft on How Automation Powers Time and Cost Savings, Inspires Innovation

From small firms to some of the world’s best-known organizations, automation can help any business streamline processes, save money and ensure compliance. Tanner Busby, finance director in Procure to Pay strategy for Microsoft, is tasked with process innovation for one of the most influential technology companies in the world and uses automation technology to streamline and simplify the work his team members and others at Microsoft do.
SOFTWARE
International Business Times

A ‘LinkedIn For Innovation’: Sciony, The Platform Connecting Innovators With Businesses And Investors

In an increasingly competitive business world, as an inventor, getting your pitches in front of potential investors can feel impossible. Building your industry network is crucial, but making effective connections with people who can propel your idea skywards is a difficult process, particularly for new entrepreneurs. Attempting to make these links through social media platforms is laborious and time-consuming - and ‘time’ is one commodity entrepreneurs have in limited supply.
INTERNET
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy