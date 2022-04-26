ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Metros where people in Spokane are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0fKW2HvA00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Spokane are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0fKW2HvA00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#30. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 59
--- #99 (tie) most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Net job flow: 47 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0fKW2HvA00
Pixabay

#29. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 17
--- #108 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
- Net job flow: 4 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0fKW2HvA00
Pixabay

#28. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- #76 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Net job flow: 3 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW2HvA00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 50
--- #180 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 36 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0fKW2HvA00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#26. Salem, OR

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 24
--- #20 (tie) most common destination from Salem, OR
- Net job flow: 10 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW2HvA00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 26
--- #190 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 11 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW2HvA00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#24. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 34
--- #148 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 18 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW2HvA00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#23. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 78
--- #162 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 61 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0fKW2HvA00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 25
--- #68 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Net job flow: 5 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fKW2HvA00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#21. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 42
--- #110 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 22 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTotb_0fKW2HvA00
adambarhan // Flickr

#20. Longview, WA

- Started a new job in Longview, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Longview, WA in Q1 2021: 18
--- #4 most common destination from Longview, WA
- Net job flow: 4 to Longview, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0fKW2HvA00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#19. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 27
--- #54 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT
- Net job flow: 3 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW2HvA00
skeeze // Pixabay

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 28
--- #137 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 4 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ1dy_0fKW2HvA00
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#17. Idaho Falls, ID

- Started a new job in Idaho Falls, ID from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Idaho Falls, ID in Q1 2021: 13
--- #11 most common destination from Idaho Falls, ID
- Net job flow: 14 to Idaho Falls, ID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW2HvA00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#16. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 32
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 60
--- #100 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 28 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW2HvA00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 38
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 59
--- #136 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 21 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK1nz_0fKW2HvA00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lewiston, ID-WA

- Started a new job in Lewiston, ID-WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 49
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Lewiston, ID-WA in Q1 2021: 65
--- #5 most common destination from Lewiston, ID-WA
- Net job flow: 16 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0fKW2HvA00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#13. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

- Started a new job in Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 53
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA in Q1 2021: 44
--- #3 most common destination from Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA
- Net job flow: 9 to Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0fKW2HvA00
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#12. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

- Started a new job in Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 59
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA in Q1 2021: 44
--- #4 most common destination from Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA
- Net job flow: 15 to Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW2HvA00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 61
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 55
--- #69 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 6 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0fKW2HvA00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#10. Bellingham, WA

- Started a new job in Bellingham, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 65
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Bellingham, WA in Q1 2021: 54
--- #4 most common destination from Bellingham, WA
- Net job flow: 11 to Bellingham, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mbua_0fKW2HvA00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#9. Wenatchee, WA

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 68
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 87
--- #4 most common destination from Wenatchee, WA
- Net job flow: 19 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Dkl_0fKW2HvA00
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#8. Walla Walla, WA

- Started a new job in Walla Walla, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 70
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Walla Walla, WA in Q1 2021: 74
--- #3 most common destination from Walla Walla, WA
- Net job flow: 4 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0fKW2HvA00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#7. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 114
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 92
--- #13 most common destination from Boise City, ID
- Net job flow: 22 to Boise City, ID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzgsP_0fKW2HvA00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Yakima, WA

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 158
--- 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 162
--- #3 most common destination from Yakima, WA
- Net job flow: 4 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0fKW2HvA00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 255
--- 5.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 290
--- #12 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Net job flow: 35 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqqv8_0fKW2HvA00
Public Domain

#4. Kennewick-Richland, WA

- Started a new job in Kennewick-Richland, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 276
--- 6.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Kennewick-Richland, WA in Q1 2021: 305
--- #3 most common destination from Kennewick-Richland, WA
- Net job flow: 29 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0fKW2HvA00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#3. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

- Started a new job in Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 316
--- 7.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA in Q1 2021: 123
--- #2 most common destination from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA
- Net job flow: 193 to Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187j3q_0fKW2HvA00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Coeur d'Alene, ID

- Started a new job in Coeur d'Alene, ID from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 441
--- 9.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Coeur d'Alene, ID in Q1 2021: 537
--- #0 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Net job flow: 96 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0fKW2HvA00
Public Domain

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 1,708
--- 37.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 2,081
--- #2 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 373 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

