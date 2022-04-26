ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Springfield, Illinois are getting new jobs

aka Kath // Flickr

Metros where people in Springfield, Illinois are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Springfield, IL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Springfield, IL in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0fKW2G2R00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 12
--- #108 (tie) most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
- Net job flow: 1 to Springfield, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0fKW2G2R00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 4
--- #151 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 7 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW2G2R00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 10
--- #164 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 5 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW2G2R00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 10
--- #178 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 7 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2gON_0fKW2G2R00
Michael // Wikimedia Comons

#12. Kankakee, IL

- Started a new job in Kankakee, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Kankakee, IL in Q1 2021: 25
--- #11 most common destination from Kankakee, IL
- Net job flow: 7 to Springfield, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPi83_0fKW2G2R00
Daniel Schwen // Wikicommons

#11. Danville, IL

- Started a new job in Danville, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Danville, IL in Q1 2021: 28
--- #6 most common destination from Danville, IL
- Net job flow: 8 to Springfield, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0fKW2G2R00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#10. Rockford, IL

- Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 32
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 41
--- #11 most common destination from Rockford, IL
- Net job flow: 9 to Springfield, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW2G2R00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 33
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 8
--- #149 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 25 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbEvu_0fKW2G2R00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#8. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

- Started a new job in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 36
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL in Q1 2021: 47
--- #13 most common destination from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Net job flow: 11 to Springfield, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdesN_0fKW2G2R00
Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Carbondale-Marion, IL

- Started a new job in Carbondale-Marion, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 69
--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Carbondale-Marion, IL in Q1 2021: 54
--- #3 most common destination from Carbondale-Marion, IL
- Net job flow: 15 to Carbondale-Marion, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TomQR_0fKW2G2R00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Champaign-Urbana, IL

- Started a new job in Champaign-Urbana, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 93
--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Champaign-Urbana, IL in Q1 2021: 115
--- #6 most common destination from Champaign-Urbana, IL
- Net job flow: 22 to Springfield, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjOEh_0fKW2G2R00
Teemu008 /// Flickr

#5. Bloomington, IL

- Started a new job in Bloomington, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 95
--- 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Bloomington, IL in Q1 2021: 91
--- #5 most common destination from Bloomington, IL
- Net job flow: 4 to Bloomington, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDNP0_0fKW2G2R00
J. Pinta // Wikimedia

#4. Decatur, IL

- Started a new job in Decatur, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 117
--- 5.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Decatur, IL in Q1 2021: 174
--- #2 most common destination from Decatur, IL
- Net job flow: 57 to Springfield, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibv2v_0fKW2G2R00
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

#3. Peoria, IL

- Started a new job in Peoria, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 147
--- 6.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Peoria, IL in Q1 2021: 168
--- #5 most common destination from Peoria, IL
- Net job flow: 21 to Springfield, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0fKW2G2R00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. St. Louis, MO-IL

- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 345
--- 15.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 358
--- #8 most common destination from St. Louis, MO-IL
- Net job flow: 13 to Springfield, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW2G2R00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 916
--- 40.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 1,069
--- #7 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 153 to Springfield, IL

