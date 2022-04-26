aka Kath // Flickr

Metros where people in Springfield, Illinois are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Springfield, IL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Springfield, IL in the first quarter of 2021.

#16. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 12

--- #108 (tie) most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Net job flow: 1 to Springfield, IL

#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 4

--- #151 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 7 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

#14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 10

--- #164 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 10

--- #178 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 7 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#12. Kankakee, IL

- Started a new job in Kankakee, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Kankakee, IL in Q1 2021: 25

--- #11 most common destination from Kankakee, IL

- Net job flow: 7 to Springfield, IL

#11. Danville, IL

- Started a new job in Danville, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Danville, IL in Q1 2021: 28

--- #6 most common destination from Danville, IL

- Net job flow: 8 to Springfield, IL

#10. Rockford, IL

- Started a new job in Rockford, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 32

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 41

--- #11 most common destination from Rockford, IL

- Net job flow: 9 to Springfield, IL

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 33

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 8

--- #149 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 25 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#8. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

- Started a new job in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 36

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL in Q1 2021: 47

--- #13 most common destination from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

- Net job flow: 11 to Springfield, IL

#7. Carbondale-Marion, IL

- Started a new job in Carbondale-Marion, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 69

--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Carbondale-Marion, IL in Q1 2021: 54

--- #3 most common destination from Carbondale-Marion, IL

- Net job flow: 15 to Carbondale-Marion, IL

#6. Champaign-Urbana, IL

- Started a new job in Champaign-Urbana, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 93

--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Champaign-Urbana, IL in Q1 2021: 115

--- #6 most common destination from Champaign-Urbana, IL

- Net job flow: 22 to Springfield, IL

#5. Bloomington, IL

- Started a new job in Bloomington, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 95

--- 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Bloomington, IL in Q1 2021: 91

--- #5 most common destination from Bloomington, IL

- Net job flow: 4 to Bloomington, IL

#4. Decatur, IL

- Started a new job in Decatur, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 117

--- 5.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Decatur, IL in Q1 2021: 174

--- #2 most common destination from Decatur, IL

- Net job flow: 57 to Springfield, IL

#3. Peoria, IL

- Started a new job in Peoria, IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 147

--- 6.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Peoria, IL in Q1 2021: 168

--- #5 most common destination from Peoria, IL

- Net job flow: 21 to Springfield, IL

#2. St. Louis, MO-IL

- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 345

--- 15.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 358

--- #8 most common destination from St. Louis, MO-IL

- Net job flow: 13 to Springfield, IL

#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 916

--- 40.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 1,069

--- #7 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 153 to Springfield, IL