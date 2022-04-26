Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Washington, D.C. are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in the first quarter of 2021.

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#30. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 224

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 225

--- #12 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA

- Net job flow: 1 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

SD Dirk // Flickr

#29. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 226

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 149

--- #13 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 77 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#28. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 256

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 292

--- #21 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 36 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Public Domain

#27. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 270

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 199

--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 71 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#26. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 275

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 174

--- #21 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 101 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 295

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 154

--- #14 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 141 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#24. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 314

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 115

--- #16 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 199 to Jacksonville, FL

Strawser// Wikimedia

#23. Harrisonburg, VA

- Started a new job in Harrisonburg, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 317

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Harrisonburg, VA in Q1 2021: 306

--- #0 most common destination from Harrisonburg, VA

- Net job flow: 11 to Harrisonburg, VA

skeeze // Pixabay

#22. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 318

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 254

--- #23 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 64 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lynchburg, VA

- Started a new job in Lynchburg, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 325

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Lynchburg, VA in Q1 2021: 351

--- #2 most common destination from Lynchburg, VA

- Net job flow: 26 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#20. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 334

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 333

--- #25 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 1 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#19. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 355

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 227

--- #13 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Net job flow: 128 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 403

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 165

--- #18 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 238 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 417

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 309

--- #17 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 108 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 444

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 373

--- #9 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Net job flow: 71 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 479

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 362

--- #17 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 117 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#14. Salisbury, MD-DE

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 481

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 368

--- #2 most common destination from Salisbury, MD-DE

- Net job flow: 113 to Salisbury, MD-DE

Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia

#13. California-Lexington Park, MD

- Started a new job in California-Lexington Park, MD from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 500

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from California-Lexington Park, MD in Q1 2021: 435

--- #-1 most common destination from California-Lexington Park, MD

- Net job flow: 65 to California-Lexington Park, MD

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 509

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 308

--- #16 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 201 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 560

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 413

--- #22 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 147 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 576

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 461

--- #16 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 115 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Roanoke, VA

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 637

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 562

--- #0 most common destination from Roanoke, VA

- Net job flow: 75 to Roanoke, VA

AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Winchester, VA-WV

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 699

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 825

--- #0 most common destination from Winchester, VA-WV

- Net job flow: 126 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Charlottesville, VA

- Started a new job in Charlottesville, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 850

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Charlottesville, VA in Q1 2021: 713

--- #0 most common destination from Charlottesville, VA

- Net job flow: 137 to Charlottesville, VA

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

- Started a new job in Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 952

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV in Q1 2021: 870

--- #0 most common destination from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

- Net job flow: 82 to Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 1,074

--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 967

--- #9 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 107 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 1,383

--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 1,467

--- #9 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 84 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 3,313

--- 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 3,381

--- #0 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Net job flow: 68 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#2. Richmond, VA

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 4,315

--- 10.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 4,709

--- #0 most common destination from Richmond, VA

- Net job flow: 394 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Famartin // Wikicommons

#1. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 11,358

--- 28.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 12,375

--- #0 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Net job flow: 1,017 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

