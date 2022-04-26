ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Washington, D.C. are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW2F9i00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Washington, D.C. are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0fKW2F9i00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#30. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 224
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 225
--- #12 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA
- Net job flow: 1 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0fKW2F9i00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#29. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 226
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 149
--- #13 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 77 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0fKW2F9i00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#28. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 256
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 292
--- #21 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Net job flow: 36 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0fKW2F9i00
Public Domain

#27. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 270
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 199
--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 71 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0fKW2F9i00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#26. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 275
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 174
--- #21 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 101 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fKW2F9i00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 295
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 154
--- #14 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 141 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW2F9i00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#24. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 314
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 115
--- #16 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 199 to Jacksonville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHp8T_0fKW2F9i00
Strawser// Wikimedia

#23. Harrisonburg, VA

- Started a new job in Harrisonburg, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 317
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Harrisonburg, VA in Q1 2021: 306
--- #0 most common destination from Harrisonburg, VA
- Net job flow: 11 to Harrisonburg, VA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW2F9i00
skeeze // Pixabay

#22. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 318
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 254
--- #23 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 64 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylpGo_0fKW2F9i00
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lynchburg, VA

- Started a new job in Lynchburg, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 325
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Lynchburg, VA in Q1 2021: 351
--- #2 most common destination from Lynchburg, VA
- Net job flow: 26 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW2F9i00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#20. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 334
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 333
--- #25 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 1 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0fKW2F9i00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#19. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 355
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 227
--- #13 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC
- Net job flow: 128 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW2F9i00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 403
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 165
--- #18 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 238 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0fKW2F9i00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 417
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 309
--- #17 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 108 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0fKW2F9i00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 444
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 373
--- #9 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Net job flow: 71 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW2F9i00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 479
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 362
--- #17 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 117 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0fKW2F9i00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#14. Salisbury, MD-DE

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 481
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 368
--- #2 most common destination from Salisbury, MD-DE
- Net job flow: 113 to Salisbury, MD-DE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6Mbt_0fKW2F9i00
Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia

#13. California-Lexington Park, MD

- Started a new job in California-Lexington Park, MD from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 500
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from California-Lexington Park, MD in Q1 2021: 435
--- #-1 most common destination from California-Lexington Park, MD
- Net job flow: 65 to California-Lexington Park, MD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW2F9i00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 509
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 308
--- #16 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 201 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW2F9i00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 560
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 413
--- #22 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 147 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW2F9i00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 576
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 461
--- #16 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 115 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDlUF_0fKW2F9i00
SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Roanoke, VA

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 637
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 562
--- #0 most common destination from Roanoke, VA
- Net job flow: 75 to Roanoke, VA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9yqB_0fKW2F9i00
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Winchester, VA-WV

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 699
--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 825
--- #0 most common destination from Winchester, VA-WV
- Net job flow: 126 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr4Lk_0fKW2F9i00
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Charlottesville, VA

- Started a new job in Charlottesville, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 850
--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Charlottesville, VA in Q1 2021: 713
--- #0 most common destination from Charlottesville, VA
- Net job flow: 137 to Charlottesville, VA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKKUs_0fKW2F9i00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

- Started a new job in Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 952
--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV in Q1 2021: 870
--- #0 most common destination from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
- Net job flow: 82 to Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0fKW2F9i00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 1,074
--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 967
--- #9 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Net job flow: 107 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW2F9i00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 1,383
--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 1,467
--- #9 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 84 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0fKW2F9i00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 3,313
--- 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 3,381
--- #0 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
- Net job flow: 68 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0fKW2F9i00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#2. Richmond, VA

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 4,315
--- 10.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 4,709
--- #0 most common destination from Richmond, VA
- Net job flow: 394 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0fKW2F9i00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#1. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 11,358
--- 28.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 12,375
--- #0 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
- Net job flow: 1,017 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

