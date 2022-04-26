Marijuana grow operation found in Park City

Police found a marijuana grow operation on Monday while responding to a call about domestic violence at a Park City home.

According to a police report, sheriff's deputies were responding to Silver Creek Estates about a possible domestic violence incident. After deputies arrived, they determined that there was no evidence of domestic violence taking place.

However, during the course of their investigation deputies found that a 37-year-old Park City man was attempting to get rid of several marijuana plants from what appeared to be a grow operation at the house.

Deputies arrested the man and charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.