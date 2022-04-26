ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marijuana grow operation found in Park City

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
Police found a marijuana grow operation on Monday while responding to a call about domestic violence at a Park City home.

According to a police report, sheriff's deputies were responding to Silver Creek Estates about a possible domestic violence incident. After deputies arrived, they determined that there was no evidence of domestic violence taking place.

However, during the course of their investigation deputies found that a 37-year-old Park City man was attempting to get rid of several marijuana plants from what appeared to be a grow operation at the house.

Deputies arrested the man and charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Park City, UT
ABC4

Sandy Police search for shoplifting suspects targeting Scheel’s

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these men? The Sandy City Police Department is searching for two suspects seen shoplifting at a Scheel’s sporting goods store before fleeing the scene. Police say the incident happened on Friday, April 22. The two suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store. One man is seen […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

St. George man arrested, woman’s body discovered in home

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in St. George on Wednesday. St. George Police first responded to a welfare check at a residence around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female body inside the home. Police have not released the cause of […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of suspect shot by deputies after allegedly robbing home with AR-15

The man shot after a chase with Cache County, Utah, sheriff’s deputies Tuesday has been identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie, a parolee from the Utah State Prison. Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen released the name Wednesday night along with a statement that Washakie has been released from Logan Regional Hospital in “stable condition” and transported back to the state prison. Although no details about the shooting or Washakie’s injuries have...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Relatives ask for public’s help finding missing Utah man

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Relatives of a missing Dammeron Valley man are asking for the public’s help finding their loved one who was last seen Saturday. In several Facebook postings, including one by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, where the missing man has...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
FOX 13 News

