Basar // Wikicommons

Metros where people in San Luis Obispo are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

California Droning // Shutterstock

#28. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 12

--- #28 (tie) most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#27. Napa, CA

- Started a new job in Napa, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Napa, CA in Q1 2021: 20

--- #16 (tie) most common destination from Napa, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#26. Merced, CA

- Started a new job in Merced, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Merced, CA in Q1 2021: 9

--- #19 (tie) most common destination from Merced, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to Merced, CA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 9

--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 2 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Armona // Wikicommons

#24. Hanford-Corcoran, CA

- Started a new job in Hanford-Corcoran, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Hanford-Corcoran, CA in Q1 2021: 29

--- #13 most common destination from Hanford-Corcoran, CA

- Net job flow: 15 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#23. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 9

--- #90 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 5 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Public Domain

#22. Madera, CA

- Started a new job in Madera, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Madera, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- #16 most common destination from Madera, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#21. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 18

--- #24 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Net job flow: 3 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#20. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 28

--- #16 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Net job flow: 12 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#19. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 5

--- #52 most common destination from Boise City, ID

- Net job flow: 11 to Boise City, ID

Public Domain

#18. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #24 (tie) most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 0 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 21

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 12

--- #200 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 9 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

randy andy // Shutterstock

#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 22

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 6

--- #62 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 16 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Public Domain

#15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 23

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 12

--- #90 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 11 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

DPPed// Wikimedia

#14. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 17

--- #130 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 9 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#13. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 27

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 26

--- #24 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Stockton, CA

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#12. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 45

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 65

--- #16 most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 20 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#11. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 65

--- 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 67

--- #28 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#10. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 69

--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 113

--- #13 most common destination from Salinas, CA

- Net job flow: 44 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#9. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 82

--- 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 120

--- #12 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 38 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#8. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 86

--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 125

--- #17 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 39 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 88

--- 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 86

--- #12 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 91

--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 84

--- #26 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

SD Dirk // Flickr

#5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 96

--- 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 83

--- #30 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 13 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Pixabay

#4. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 97

--- 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 87

--- #33 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 10 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 158

--- 7.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 123

--- #27 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 35 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 322

--- 15.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 397

--- #27 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 75 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Pixabay

#1. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 347

--- 16.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 404

--- #2 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Net job flow: 57 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA