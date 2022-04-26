ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Metros where people in Visalia are getting new jobs

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Visalia, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Visalia, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

#28. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 2
--- #68 most common destination from El Paso, TX
- Net job flow: 10 to El Paso, TX

#27. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 7
--- #102 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Net job flow: 5 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 9
--- #124 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 5 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

#25. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Vallejo, CA
- Net job flow: 2 to Vallejo, CA

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 18
--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 0 to Visalia, CA

#23. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 15
--- #14 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
- Net job flow: 4 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 14
--- #68 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Net job flow: 6 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

#21. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 11
--- #21 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA
- Net job flow: 11 to Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

#20. Napa, CA

- Started a new job in Napa, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 23
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Napa, CA in Q1 2021: 5
--- #12 most common destination from Napa, CA
- Net job flow: 18 to Napa, CA

#19. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 28
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 9
--- #125 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 19 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 29
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 22
--- #163 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 7 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#17. Merced, CA

- Started a new job in Merced, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 42
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Merced, CA in Q1 2021: 47
--- #10 most common destination from Merced, CA
- Net job flow: 5 to Visalia, CA

#16. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 65
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 45
--- #11 most common destination from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA
- Net job flow: 20 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

#15. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 69
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 58
--- #13 most common destination from Stockton, CA
- Net job flow: 11 to Stockton, CA

#14. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 74
--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 69
--- #11 most common destination from Salinas, CA
- Net job flow: 5 to Salinas, CA

#13. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 82
--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 59
--- #10 most common destination from Modesto, CA
- Net job flow: 23 to Modesto, CA

#12. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 86
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 93
--- #33 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 7 to Visalia, CA

#11. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 86
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 102
--- #23 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Net job flow: 16 to Visalia, CA

#10. Madera, CA

- Started a new job in Madera, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 102
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Madera, CA in Q1 2021: 97
--- #2 most common destination from Madera, CA
- Net job flow: 5 to Madera, CA

#9. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 104
--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 47
--- #11 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
- Net job flow: 57 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

#8. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 115
--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 58
--- #9 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA
- Net job flow: 57 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

#7. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 128
--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 115
--- #23 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Net job flow: 13 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#6. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 200
--- 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 178
--- #24 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Net job flow: 22 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

#5. Hanford-Corcoran, CA

- Started a new job in Hanford-Corcoran, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 207
--- 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Hanford-Corcoran, CA in Q1 2021: 218
--- #1 most common destination from Hanford-Corcoran, CA
- Net job flow: 11 to Visalia, CA

#4. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 227
--- 5.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 216
--- #12 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Net job flow: 11 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 546
--- 12.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 534
--- #15 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 12 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

#2. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 630
--- 14.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 764
--- #1 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA
- Net job flow: 134 to Visalia, CA

#1. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 1,086
--- 24.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 977
--- #1 most common destination from Fresno, CA
- Net job flow: 109 to Fresno, CA

