Metros where people in Norfolk are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in the first quarter of 2021.

#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 41

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 31

--- #93 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 10 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#29. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Started a new job in Charleston-North Charleston, SC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 46

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Charleston-North Charleston, SC in Q1 2021: 51

--- #23 (tie) most common destination from Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Net job flow: 5 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

#28. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 48

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 44

--- #87 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 4 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

#27. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Started a new job in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 51

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC in Q1 2021: 53

--- #23 most common destination from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Net job flow: 2 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

#26. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 53

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 52

--- #73 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

#25. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 58

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 40

--- #48 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 18 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

#24. Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Started a new job in Greensboro-High Point, NC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 60

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Greensboro-High Point, NC in Q1 2021: 36

--- #18 most common destination from Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Net job flow: 24 to Greensboro-High Point, NC

#23. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 62

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 53

--- #42 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

#22. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 72

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 62

--- #41 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 10 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

#21. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 74

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 49

--- #69 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 25 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 79

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 101

--- #46 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 22 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

#19. Winchester, VA-WV

- Started a new job in Winchester, VA-WV from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 85

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Winchester, VA-WV in Q1 2021: 108

--- #4 most common destination from Winchester, VA-WV

- Net job flow: 23 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

#18. Staunton, VA

- Started a new job in Staunton, VA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 85

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Staunton, VA in Q1 2021: 93

--- #5 most common destination from Staunton, VA

- Net job flow: 8 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

#17. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 85

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 44

--- #43 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 41 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

#16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 93

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 74

--- #51 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 19 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#15. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

- Started a new job in Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 97

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA in Q1 2021: 90

--- #9 most common destination from Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

- Net job flow: 7 to Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

#14. Harrisonburg, VA

- Started a new job in Harrisonburg, VA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 120

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Harrisonburg, VA in Q1 2021: 108

--- #4 most common destination from Harrisonburg, VA

- Net job flow: 12 to Harrisonburg, VA

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 125

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 61

--- #70 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 64 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 131

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 186

--- #51 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 55 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

#11. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

- Started a new job in Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 136

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA in Q1 2021: 118

--- #4 most common destination from Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

- Net job flow: 18 to Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 142

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 98

--- #56 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 44 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#9. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 149

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 87

--- #25 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 62 to Jacksonville, FL

#8. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 169

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 129

--- #18 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Net job flow: 40 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

#7. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 172

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 182

--- #9 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Net job flow: 10 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

#6. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 176

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 153

--- #30 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 23 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#5. Lynchburg, VA

- Started a new job in Lynchburg, VA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 201

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Lynchburg, VA in Q1 2021: 196

--- #4 most common destination from Lynchburg, VA

- Net job flow: 5 to Lynchburg, VA

#4. Charlottesville, VA

- Started a new job in Charlottesville, VA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 259

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Charlottesville, VA in Q1 2021: 225

--- #2 most common destination from Charlottesville, VA

- Net job flow: 34 to Charlottesville, VA

#3. Roanoke, VA

- Started a new job in Roanoke, VA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 343

--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Roanoke, VA in Q1 2021: 363

--- #4 most common destination from Roanoke, VA

- Net job flow: 20 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

#2. Richmond, VA

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 3,020

--- 26.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 2,951

--- #1 most common destination from Richmond, VA

- Net job flow: 69 to Richmond, VA

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 3,381

--- 29.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 3,313

--- #2 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 68 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

