Vineland, NJ

Metros where people in Vineland are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Smallbones // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Vineland are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ in the first quarter of 2021.

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 3
--- #183 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 8 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

JoshE3 // Wikicommons

#5. Ocean City, NJ

- Started a new job in Ocean City, NJ from Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 41
--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ from Ocean City, NJ in Q1 2021: 56
--- #3 most common destination from Ocean City, NJ
- Net job flow: 15 to Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ

Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#4. Trenton-Princeton, NJ

- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 63
--- 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 64
--- #4 most common destination from Trenton-Princeton, NJ
- Net job flow: 1 to Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#3. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ

- Started a new job in Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ from Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 126
--- 8.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ from Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ in Q1 2021: 123
--- #3 most common destination from Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Net job flow: 3 to Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 417
--- 28.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 400
--- #21 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 17 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 605
--- 41.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 612
--- #15 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Net job flow: 7 to Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ

