Edmund Garman // Flickr

Metros where people in Salem are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Salem, OR found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Salem, OR in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Where people in Salem are moving to most

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Yakima, WA

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 11

--- #17 most common destination from Yakima, WA

- Net job flow: 1 to Salem, OR

SD Dirk // Flickr

#23. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 20

--- #130 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Salem, OR

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#22. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 10

--- #42 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Fresno, CA

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#21. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 8

--- #202 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 3 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Public Domain

#20. Kennewick-Richland, WA

- Started a new job in Kennewick-Richland, WA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Kennewick-Richland, WA in Q1 2021: 8

--- #29 most common destination from Kennewick-Richland, WA

- Net job flow: 3 to Kennewick-Richland, WA

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Salem metro area

Pixabay

#19. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 25

--- #82 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 13 to Salem, OR

adambarhan // Flickr

#18. Longview, WA

- Started a new job in Longview, WA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Longview, WA in Q1 2021: 8

--- #8 most common destination from Longview, WA

- Net job flow: 6 to Longview, WA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 10

--- #141 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 5 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#16. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 35

--- #78 (tie) most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 17 to Salem, OR

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 23

--- #74 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Salem, OR

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Salem metro area

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#14. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 5

--- #20 most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 15 to Visalia, CA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 14

--- #196 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 8 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#12. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 24

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 14

--- #33 most common destination from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

- Net job flow: 10 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 35

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 63

--- #94 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 28 to Salem, OR

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#10. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 37

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 16

--- #24 most common destination from Boise City, ID

- Net job flow: 21 to Boise City, ID

You may also like: Closest national parks to Salem

Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#9. Grants Pass, OR

- Started a new job in Grants Pass, OR from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 40

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Grants Pass, OR in Q1 2021: 35

--- #4 most common destination from Grants Pass, OR

- Net job flow: 5 to Grants Pass, OR

DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 52

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 34

--- #76 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 18 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Public Domain

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 97

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 89

--- #35 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 8 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#6. Medford, OR

- Started a new job in Medford, OR from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 111

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Medford, OR in Q1 2021: 116

--- #4 most common destination from Medford, OR

- Net job flow: 5 to Salem, OR

Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#5. Bend, OR

- Started a new job in Bend, OR from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 114

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Bend, OR in Q1 2021: 151

--- #3 most common destination from Bend, OR

- Net job flow: 37 to Salem, OR

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Salem in the last week

Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#4. Corvallis, OR

- Started a new job in Corvallis, OR from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 152

--- 3.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Corvallis, OR in Q1 2021: 114

--- #2 most common destination from Corvallis, OR

- Net job flow: 38 to Corvallis, OR

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#3. Eugene-Springfield, OR

- Started a new job in Eugene-Springfield, OR from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 268

--- 6.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Eugene-Springfield, OR in Q1 2021: 304

--- #2 most common destination from Eugene-Springfield, OR

- Net job flow: 36 to Salem, OR

Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Albany-Lebanon, OR

- Started a new job in Albany-Lebanon, OR from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 315

--- 7.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Albany-Lebanon, OR in Q1 2021: 271

--- #1 most common destination from Albany-Lebanon, OR

- Net job flow: 44 to Albany-Lebanon, OR

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 2,230

--- 55.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 2,399

--- #1 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 169 to Salem, OR