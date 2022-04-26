ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Metros where people in Redding are getting new jobs

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Redding are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Redding, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Redding, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0fKW1xex00
Basar // Wikicommons

#20. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 0
--- #25 most common destination from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA
- Net job flow: 11 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0fKW1xex00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#19. Reno, NV

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 11
--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Reno, NV
- Net job flow: 0 to Redding, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0fKW1xex00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#18. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 12
--- #35 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA
- Net job flow: 0 to Redding, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0fKW1xex00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#17. Medford, OR

- Started a new job in Medford, OR from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Medford, OR in Q1 2021: 5
--- #17 most common destination from Medford, OR
- Net job flow: 10 to Medford, OR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UexOQ_0fKW1xex00
Public Domain

#16. Madera, CA

- Started a new job in Madera, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Madera, CA in Q1 2021: 1
--- #16 most common destination from Madera, CA
- Net job flow: 14 to Madera, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0fKW1xex00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#15. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 19
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- #17 most common destination from Vallejo, CA
- Net job flow: 3 to Vallejo, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0fKW1xex00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 19
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 31
--- #75 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Net job flow: 12 to Redding, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0fKW1xex00
Public Domain

#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 20
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 35
--- #101 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 15 to Redding, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0fKW1xex00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#12. Yuba City, CA

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 30
--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 27
--- #9 most common destination from Yuba City, CA
- Net job flow: 3 to Yuba City, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0fKW1xex00
Public Domain

#11. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 32
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 22
--- #17 (tie) most common destination from Modesto, CA
- Net job flow: 10 to Modesto, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0fKW1xex00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#10. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 36
--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 23
--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA
- Net job flow: 13 to Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0fKW1xex00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#9. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 37
--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 26
--- #20 most common destination from Stockton, CA
- Net job flow: 11 to Stockton, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0fKW1xex00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#8. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 38
--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 29
--- #39 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Net job flow: 9 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0fKW1xex00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 41
--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 42
--- #55 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 1 to Redding, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0fKW1xex00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#6. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 45
--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 24
--- #20 most common destination from Fresno, CA
- Net job flow: 21 to Fresno, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0fKW1xex00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 63
--- 5.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 50
--- #31 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Net job flow: 13 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0fKW1xex00
Daderot // Wikicommons

#4. Chico, CA

- Started a new job in Chico, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 101
--- 8.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Chico, CA in Q1 2021: 111
--- #5 most common destination from Chico, CA
- Net job flow: 10 to Redding, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW1xex00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 122
--- 9.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 118
--- #42 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 4 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0fKW1xex00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 131
--- 10.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 94
--- #32 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Net job flow: 37 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0fKW1xex00
Pixabay

#1. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 210
--- 16.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 159
--- #14 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Net job flow: 51 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

