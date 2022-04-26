Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Redding are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Redding, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Redding, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 0

--- #25 most common destination from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Net job flow: 11 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

#19. Reno, NV

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 11

--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Reno, NV

- Net job flow: 0 to Redding, CA

#18. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 12

--- #35 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 0 to Redding, CA

#17. Medford, OR

- Started a new job in Medford, OR from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Medford, OR in Q1 2021: 5

--- #17 most common destination from Medford, OR

- Net job flow: 10 to Medford, OR

#16. Madera, CA

- Started a new job in Madera, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Madera, CA in Q1 2021: 1

--- #16 most common destination from Madera, CA

- Net job flow: 14 to Madera, CA

#15. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- #17 most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 3 to Vallejo, CA

#14. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 31

--- #75 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 12 to Redding, CA

#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 20

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 35

--- #101 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 15 to Redding, CA

#12. Yuba City, CA

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 30

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 27

--- #9 most common destination from Yuba City, CA

- Net job flow: 3 to Yuba City, CA

#11. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 32

--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 22

--- #17 (tie) most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 10 to Modesto, CA

#10. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 36

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 23

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Net job flow: 13 to Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

#9. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 37

--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 26

--- #20 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 11 to Stockton, CA

#8. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 38

--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 29

--- #39 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

#7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 41

--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 42

--- #55 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Redding, CA

#6. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 45

--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 24

--- #20 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 21 to Fresno, CA

#5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 63

--- 5.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 50

--- #31 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 13 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

#4. Chico, CA

- Started a new job in Chico, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 101

--- 8.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Chico, CA in Q1 2021: 111

--- #5 most common destination from Chico, CA

- Net job flow: 10 to Redding, CA

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 122

--- 9.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 118

--- #42 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

#2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 131

--- 10.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 94

--- #32 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 37 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

#1. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 210

--- 16.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 159

--- #14 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 51 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

