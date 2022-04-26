Lómelinde // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Reno are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Reno, NV found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Reno, NV in the first quarter of 2021.

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#30. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 15

--- #112 (tie) most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Net job flow: 3 to Reno, NV

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 0

--- #100 (tie) most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Net job flow: 12 to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#28. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 42

--- #36 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 30 to Reno, NV

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#27. Eugene-Springfield, OR

- Started a new job in Eugene-Springfield, OR from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Eugene-Springfield, OR in Q1 2021: 4

--- #20 (tie) most common destination from Eugene-Springfield, OR

- Net job flow: 9 to Eugene-Springfield, OR

Pixabay

#26. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 12

--- #96 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#25. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 7

--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#24. Urban Honolulu, HI

- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 18

--- #27 most common destination from Urban Honolulu, HI

- Net job flow: 2 to Reno, NV

f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 12

--- #121 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 4 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

Pixabay

#22. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 12

--- #92 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 5 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 22

--- #144 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 4 to Reno, NV

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#20. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 28

--- #153 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 9 to Reno, NV

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- #22 (tie) most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#18. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 5

--- #47 most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 16 to El Paso, TX

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 39

--- #139 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 17 to Reno, NV

f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 26

--- #83 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 1 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 29

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 94

--- #56 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 65 to Reno, NV

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#14. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 30

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 24

--- #31 most common destination from Boise City, ID

- Net job flow: 6 to Boise City, ID

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#13. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 31

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 99

--- #42 (tie) most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 68 to Reno, NV

skeeze // Pixabay

#12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 38

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 34

--- #101 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#11. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 38

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 59

--- #44 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 21 to Reno, NV

SD Dirk // Flickr

#10. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 43

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 79

--- #52 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 36 to Reno, NV

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 44

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 28

--- #123 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 16 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Public Domain

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 46

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 67

--- #55 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 21 to Reno, NV

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#7. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 56

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 45

--- #29 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

- Net job flow: 11 to Salt Lake City, UT

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 85

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 295

--- #39 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 210 to Reno, NV

DPPed// Wikimedia

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 100

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 83

--- #44 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 17 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 108

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 236

--- #50 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 128 to Reno, NV

Pixabay

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 168

--- 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 249

--- #19 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 81 to Reno, NV

EPoelzl // Flickr

#2. Carson City, NV

- Started a new job in Carson City, NV from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 430

--- 10.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Carson City, NV in Q1 2021: 419

--- #0 most common destination from Carson City, NV

- Net job flow: 11 to Carson City, NV

randy andy // Shutterstock

#1. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 2,058

--- 49.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 1,939

--- #0 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 119 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

