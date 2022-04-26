ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Metros where people in Reno are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4AR9_0fKW1wmE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0fKW1wmE00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Reno are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Reno, NV found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Reno, NV in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0fKW1wmE00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#30. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

- Started a new job in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI in Q1 2021: 15
--- #112 (tie) most common destination from Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- Net job flow: 3 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0fKW1wmE00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 0
--- #100 (tie) most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
- Net job flow: 12 to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0fKW1wmE00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#28. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 42
--- #36 most common destination from Stockton, CA
- Net job flow: 30 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0fKW1wmE00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#27. Eugene-Springfield, OR

- Started a new job in Eugene-Springfield, OR from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Eugene-Springfield, OR in Q1 2021: 4
--- #20 (tie) most common destination from Eugene-Springfield, OR
- Net job flow: 9 to Eugene-Springfield, OR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0fKW1wmE00
Pixabay

#26. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 12
--- #96 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
- Net job flow: 1 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Reno metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0fKW1wmE00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#25. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 7
--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
- Net job flow: 7 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0fKW1wmE00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#24. Urban Honolulu, HI

- Started a new job in Urban Honolulu, HI from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Urban Honolulu, HI in Q1 2021: 18
--- #27 most common destination from Urban Honolulu, HI
- Net job flow: 2 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0fKW1wmE00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 12
--- #121 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 4 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0fKW1wmE00
Pixabay

#22. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 12
--- #92 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
- Net job flow: 5 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW1wmE00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 22
--- #144 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 4 to Reno, NV

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Reno in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW1wmE00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#20. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 28
--- #153 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 9 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihLlW_0fKW1wmE00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- #22 (tie) most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
- Net job flow: 4 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0fKW1wmE00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#18. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 5
--- #47 most common destination from El Paso, TX
- Net job flow: 16 to El Paso, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW1wmE00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 39
--- #139 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 17 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fKW1wmE00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 26
--- #83 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 1 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Reno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0fKW1wmE00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 29
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 94
--- #56 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Net job flow: 65 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0fKW1wmE00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#14. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 30
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 24
--- #31 most common destination from Boise City, ID
- Net job flow: 6 to Boise City, ID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0fKW1wmE00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#13. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 31
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 99
--- #42 (tie) most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Net job flow: 68 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW1wmE00
skeeze // Pixabay

#12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 38
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 34
--- #101 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 4 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0fKW1wmE00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#11. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 38
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 59
--- #44 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Net job flow: 21 to Reno, NV

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Reno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0fKW1wmE00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#10. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 43
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 79
--- #52 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 36 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW1wmE00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 44
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 28
--- #123 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 16 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0fKW1wmE00
Public Domain

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 46
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 67
--- #55 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 21 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0fKW1wmE00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#7. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 56
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 45
--- #29 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT
- Net job flow: 11 to Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0fKW1wmE00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 85
--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 295
--- #39 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Net job flow: 210 to Reno, NV

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Reno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW1wmE00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 100
--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 83
--- #44 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 17 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW1wmE00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 108
--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 236
--- #50 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 128 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0fKW1wmE00
Pixabay

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 168
--- 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 249
--- #19 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Net job flow: 81 to Reno, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjsOy_0fKW1wmE00
EPoelzl // Flickr

#2. Carson City, NV

- Started a new job in Carson City, NV from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 430
--- 10.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Carson City, NV in Q1 2021: 419
--- #0 most common destination from Carson City, NV
- Net job flow: 11 to Carson City, NV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0fKW1wmE00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#1. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 2,058
--- 49.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 1,939
--- #0 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Net job flow: 119 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
State
Texas State
City
Reno, NV
State
Tennessee State
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Urban Areas#San Francisco#Gas Prices#The U S Census Bureau#Mi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy