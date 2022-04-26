ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Metros where people in Rocky Mount are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z18jZ_0fKW1oxe00
David Wilson // Wikicommon

Metros where people in Rocky Mount are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Rocky Mount, NC found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Rocky Mount, NC in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Rocky Mount metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW1oxe00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 21
--- #189 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 10 to Rocky Mount, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0fKW1oxe00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#16. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 24
--- #71 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
- Net job flow: 10 to Rocky Mount, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxZgb_0fKW1oxe00
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

- Started a new job in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 17
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC in Q1 2021: 18
--- #19 (tie) most common destination from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
- Net job flow: 1 to Rocky Mount, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0fKW1oxe00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#14. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Started a new job in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 18
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC in Q1 2021: 13
--- #32 most common destination from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
- Net job flow: 5 to Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219N6o_0fKW1oxe00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#13. Asheville, NC

- Started a new job in Asheville, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 19
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Asheville, NC in Q1 2021: 22
--- #31 most common destination from Asheville, NC
- Net job flow: 3 to Rocky Mount, NC

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Rocky Mount that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYLKy_0fKW1oxe00
Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#12. Burlington, NC

- Started a new job in Burlington, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 19
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Burlington, NC in Q1 2021: 27
--- #13 most common destination from Burlington, NC
- Net job flow: 8 to Rocky Mount, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgJub_0fKW1oxe00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#11. New Bern, NC

- Started a new job in New Bern, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 27
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from New Bern, NC in Q1 2021: 28
--- #9 most common destination from New Bern, NC
- Net job flow: 1 to Rocky Mount, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0fKW1oxe00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Jacksonville, NC

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 29
--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Jacksonville, NC in Q1 2021: 29
--- #12 most common destination from Jacksonville, NC
- Net job flow: 0 to Rocky Mount, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZ3CG_0fKW1oxe00
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#9. Goldsboro, NC

- Started a new job in Goldsboro, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 43
--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Goldsboro, NC in Q1 2021: 37
--- #7 most common destination from Goldsboro, NC
- Net job flow: 6 to Goldsboro, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILW5r_0fKW1oxe00
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#8. Wilmington, NC

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 48
--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 43
--- #14 (tie) most common destination from Wilmington, NC
- Net job flow: 5 to Wilmington, NC

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Rocky Mount

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8nKQ_0fKW1oxe00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#7. Winston-Salem, NC

- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 55
--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 52
--- #14 most common destination from Winston-Salem, NC
- Net job flow: 3 to Winston-Salem, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0fKW1oxe00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#6. Fayetteville, NC

- Started a new job in Fayetteville, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 67
--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Fayetteville, NC in Q1 2021: 66
--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Fayetteville, NC
- Net job flow: 1 to Fayetteville, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0fKW1oxe00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#5. Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Started a new job in Greensboro-High Point, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 87
--- 5.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Greensboro-High Point, NC in Q1 2021: 101
--- #14 most common destination from Greensboro-High Point, NC
- Net job flow: 14 to Rocky Mount, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0fKW1oxe00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#4. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Started a new job in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 115
--- 7.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC in Q1 2021: 121
--- #11 most common destination from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
- Net job flow: 6 to Rocky Mount, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DM7jm_0fKW1oxe00
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#3. Greenville, NC

- Started a new job in Greenville, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 156
--- 9.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Greenville, NC in Q1 2021: 150
--- #3 most common destination from Greenville, NC
- Net job flow: 6 to Greenville, NC

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Rocky Mount

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0fKW1oxe00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 260
--- 15.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 203
--- #21 (tie) most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 57 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0fKW1oxe00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#1. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 461
--- 27.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 432
--- #8 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC
- Net job flow: 29 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Widest Income Gaps

Having reached a high in the Roaring ‘20s, where raucous wealth played against extreme poverty, with  large numbers of poor people leaving their agrarian roots for low-paying jobs in the cities, income inequality at that level has returned. From 1928, a year before the start of the Great Depression, to 1978, the income gap gradually […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
Tennessee State
City
Wilmington, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
City
New Bern, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Greenville, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Job Openings

Bolstered by strong job growth, the U.S. economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers, as the number of unfilled jobs has hit multi-decade highs in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at the end of February 2022, 43% more […]
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Single People Pay the Most for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Urban Areas#Wikimedia Commons#The U S Census Bureau#Md Wv
TheStreet

Here's Where U.S. Home Prices Are Falling

As the debate on whether we're steering straight into a housing battle rages on, some some pockets of the country are seeing small declines in home prices after months or even years of unfettered growth. In large part due to low affordability and available inventory on the market, many are...
REAL ESTATE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy