David Wilson // Wikicommon

Metros where people in Rocky Mount are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Rocky Mount, NC found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Rocky Mount, NC in the first quarter of 2021.

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 21

--- #189 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 10 to Rocky Mount, NC

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#16. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 24

--- #71 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Net job flow: 10 to Rocky Mount, NC

Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

- Started a new job in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 17

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC in Q1 2021: 18

--- #19 (tie) most common destination from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

- Net job flow: 1 to Rocky Mount, NC

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#14. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Started a new job in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 18

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC in Q1 2021: 13

--- #32 most common destination from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Net job flow: 5 to Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#13. Asheville, NC

- Started a new job in Asheville, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 19

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Asheville, NC in Q1 2021: 22

--- #31 most common destination from Asheville, NC

- Net job flow: 3 to Rocky Mount, NC

Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#12. Burlington, NC

- Started a new job in Burlington, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 19

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Burlington, NC in Q1 2021: 27

--- #13 most common destination from Burlington, NC

- Net job flow: 8 to Rocky Mount, NC

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#11. New Bern, NC

- Started a new job in New Bern, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 27

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from New Bern, NC in Q1 2021: 28

--- #9 most common destination from New Bern, NC

- Net job flow: 1 to Rocky Mount, NC

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Jacksonville, NC

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 29

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Jacksonville, NC in Q1 2021: 29

--- #12 most common destination from Jacksonville, NC

- Net job flow: 0 to Rocky Mount, NC

Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#9. Goldsboro, NC

- Started a new job in Goldsboro, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 43

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Goldsboro, NC in Q1 2021: 37

--- #7 most common destination from Goldsboro, NC

- Net job flow: 6 to Goldsboro, NC

Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#8. Wilmington, NC

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 48

--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 43

--- #14 (tie) most common destination from Wilmington, NC

- Net job flow: 5 to Wilmington, NC

tweber1// Wikimedia

#7. Winston-Salem, NC

- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 55

--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 52

--- #14 most common destination from Winston-Salem, NC

- Net job flow: 3 to Winston-Salem, NC

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#6. Fayetteville, NC

- Started a new job in Fayetteville, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 67

--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Fayetteville, NC in Q1 2021: 66

--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Fayetteville, NC

- Net job flow: 1 to Fayetteville, NC

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#5. Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Started a new job in Greensboro-High Point, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 87

--- 5.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Greensboro-High Point, NC in Q1 2021: 101

--- #14 most common destination from Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Net job flow: 14 to Rocky Mount, NC

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#4. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Started a new job in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 115

--- 7.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC in Q1 2021: 121

--- #11 most common destination from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Net job flow: 6 to Rocky Mount, NC

Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#3. Greenville, NC

- Started a new job in Greenville, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 156

--- 9.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Greenville, NC in Q1 2021: 150

--- #3 most common destination from Greenville, NC

- Net job flow: 6 to Greenville, NC

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 260

--- 15.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 203

--- #21 (tie) most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 57 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#1. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 461

--- 27.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 432

--- #8 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Net job flow: 29 to Raleigh-Cary, NC