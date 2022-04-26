ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Hopes of permanent extra bank holiday dampened by No 10

By Aubrey Allegretti Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXFXZ_0fKW1mCC00

Ministers appear unlikely to make the forthcoming extra bank holiday in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee permanent, as Downing Street poured cold water on the plans and emphasised the high cost to the economy of such a move.

Business leaders – including the Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden and ITV’s chief executive, Carolyn McCall – had launched a campaign calling for the government to consider the wider benefits of turning next month’s additional public holiday into an annual fixture .

Others who backed the Friday 3 June “thank holiday” being repeated every year included the Confederation of British Industry, Hospitality UK and the archbishop of Canterbury.

The prime minister, Boris Johnson, and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were urged to consider the proposal, but No 10 suggested they were not likely to endorse it.

Johnson’s spokesperson said it was a “unique” event, and added: “I’m not aware of any plans to make it permanent.” He said each bank holiday “presents a considerable and significant cost to our economy and therefore each proposal would have to be considered carefully on that basis”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIOtE_0fKW1mCC00
Deborah Meaden says the ‘thank holiday’ plan would help businesses that had struggled in the pandemic. Photograph: Ken McKay/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock

While it would be kept under review, the spokesperson said a new bank holiday was estimated to cost the economy £2bn.

However, the government’s official impact assessment suggested there could be a boost for the hospitality, tourism and retail sectors, while also recognising that there could be benefits for mental health and wellbeing.

Campaigners said that research they commissioned from the accountancy firm PwC showed the government’s existing figures overestimated the potential cost of a new bank holiday by 64%, while failing to account for positive social and health benefits that were not captured by GDP figures.

Meaden said the extra bank holiday would help those businesses that struggled most during the Covid pandemic. She said: “We all have fond memories of trips away, gatherings with friends, or just enjoying some relaxing time with loved ones. But it’s also a major boon for many businesses – especially those sectors that have struggled during the pandemic.

“I’m backing the campaign because I think it will be a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s 70 years of public service, and that of all the people who make our communities kinder, nicer places to live. But I also think the ‘thank holiday’ will provide the country with a social and economic stimulus we need after a difficult few years.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am

Before the Covid pandemic, the largest monthly declines in GDP were at the time of the Queen’s golden jubilee in 2002, when output fell 2.2%, and 2012 diamond jubilee, when it fell by 1.5%.

To mark this year’s bank holiday to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign, opening hours for pubs and bars will be extended in England and Wales, with the close of 11pm being pushed back to 1am.

A new 50p coin has also been made available at post offices to mark the anniversary, with the maximum mintage said to be capped at 5,000,070.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ministers to assess proposals for making jubilee bank holiday permanent

Ministers are looking into proposals to make next month’s jubilee bank holiday permanent from next year, amid a campaign by business leaders urging ministers to prioritise public wellbeing over the possible economic costs. Bosses including the Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden and Carolyn McCall, the chief executive of ITV,...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Carolyn Mccall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy