ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Better Call Saul recap: season six, episode three – Nacho’s reckoning

By Paul MacInnes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lesUb_0fKW1jY100

Spoiler alert: this recap is for people watching Better Call Saul season six, which airs on Netflix in the UK. Do not read on unless you have watched episodes one to three.

A death in the desert

During an interview with Seth Meyers two years ago, in his first ever appearance on late night TV, Michael Mando was asked how he dealt with snakes in his role as Ignacio “Nacho” Varga. Mando hates snakes and the New Mexico desert is full of them, so the second thing he did whenever he got a Better Call Saul script was look out for reptiles. The first thing he looked out for, said Mando, was: “am I dead?”

Nacho’s end has felt imminent since the very start of this drama. He’s the Salamanca cohort who was not part of the family, either by blood or by constitution. The guy with half a conscience in a town full of monsters. Always exposed, and with his own axes to grind, he never truly felt long for this world. And with 10 hours of Better Call Saul remaining, he has returned to the dust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqW6C_0fKW1jY100
Final stand … Javier Grajeda as Juan Bolsa. Photograph: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

To some extent, he did so on his own terms. Having taken on the role of inside man in Gus Fring’s plan to assassinate Lalo Salamanca, Nacho was quickly fingered by everyone as being key to the plot. The cartel wanted him, the Salamancas, too, and Nacho was forced to hide in a puddle of oil to escape them. But after contacting Gus and extracting a guarantee of safety for his father from Mike Ehrmantraut, Nacho was smuggled north of the border in the bottom of a truck and briefed on how to make his final confession.

The line was that the assassination attempt was a Peruvian plot, but there was no doubt among anyone involved in confecting the story that Nacho would end up dead after telling it. Mike offered him the possibility of a swift bullet to the head, better that than the more drawn-out attentions of the Salamancas. But as he is dumped on the desert floor in front of Hector, Juan Bolsa and the cousins, Nacho has other ideas.

He implicates the Peruvians, as required, but quickly veers off script, calling Gus “the Chicken Man” and describing him as “a joke”. He goes on: arranging Lalo’s (apparent) death was a pleasure and, in fact, “I would have done it for free because I hate every last one of you psycho sacks of shit”. Oh, and Hector, you know that heart attack that left you paralysed? That was Nacho, too. “When you’re in your shitty nursing home sucking on your jello night after night to the end of your life, I hope you think of me, you twisted fuck.”

He relishes every word, enjoying the freedom of the condemned man. He then reveals a shard of glass, and grabs Bolsa by the neck. It seems like a familiar hostage situation, but Nacho knows there is no real prospect of escape. After grabbing Bolsa’s gun and scanning his surroundings, he turns the pistol on himself.

We will all have our favourite Nacho moments. For me, the one-armed Espinosa shootout, the Spider-Man-style stash-house robbery and the time he called Pryce’s hummer a vehicle for “six-year-old pimps” all feature. But while it might be a stretch to call him the heart of the show, there was certainly something more sympathetic about him. Like many of the characters, he found himself taking one step after another in the wrong direction, but his decisions seemed more understandable, his situation less accommodating. He was not an egomaniac or a sociopath – he was closer to being an ordinary guy in a bad place, although he was still a violent drug dealer. At the very end, in taking the action he did and stating clearly who he was, he managed to reclaim some control over his life.

The view from Team Fring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VczBp_0fKW1jY100
What was Gus Fring hoping for? Photograph: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

When Nacho grabbed Bolsa for his brief moment of siege, Mike was watching through his telescopic sight. “Do it,” he urged. I assume by that he wanted Nacho to kill Bolsa, with all the complications that taking out a cartel lieutenant involves. One of the questions to come out of Nacho’s demise is quite what Team Fring were hoping to get out of it. Fring wanted Nacho to make clear that he had nothing to do with Lalo’s assassination attempt, in which case, job done. Furthermore, the sudden nature of Nacho’s death meant there was no chance of any contradictory confession being made to the Salamancas. So why did Mike say what he did, and why did Gus (who held no candle for Nacho) look almost disappointed as he returned to his car? Were they hoping for more bloodshed and chaos?

Confessions of an attorney at law

Back in Albuquerque, there were more questions over morality, culpability and whether to mug off the cartel. It began when Kim Wexler was confronted by the assistant district attorney, who had it on good authority that Jimmy McGill’s client, Jorge de Guzmán, was not who he said he was.

Following this earth-shattering revelation, Suzanne Ericsen went on to speculate that maybe Jimmy “got in over his head” but he is still a human being, and if he were to turn state’s witness then everybody could move on. This is perhaps inadvertently getting to the nub of the matter: is Jimmy an innocent, in over his head, or someone who has actively embraced doing wrong? We’ve been watching for six seasons and it’s still in the balance (though I’d choose the latter). Kim reminded Suzanne that there’s a further detail to consider, too: it’s not Jimmy they’re talking about here, but Saul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4eT3_0fKW1jY100
Still smoking … Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler. Photograph: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Kim confronted Jimmy with the information he already knew, and we got to watch as she went through another moment of silent turmoil. So much of the drama of this show is expressed without words and here Kim’s face moved through a familiar wave of disgust before crashing into resolve, as she considered whether to advise Jimmy to take Suzanne’s advice. In the end, she spoke less like a pro-bono attorney and more like a mob lawyer. “Do you want to be a friend to the cartel?” she asked. “Or do you want to be a rat?”

Albuquerque incidental

Even with all the other action, there was still time to squeeze a little scam into this episode – one with an element of improvised ingenuity about it, as Huell set up an impromptu key cutting shop in the back of a van. The game was to get Kim and Jimmy access to Howard’s personalised automobile for the next part of Operation Nasty Namaste. To pull it off, Huell pickpocketed a valet and passed Howard’s keys to his accomplice, who not only cut a new set but mimicked the signal of the key fob, which was then delivered to Jimmy on its own massive circuit board. Huell had his own moment to ponder Jimmy’s psychology, asking of the scams: “Why do you bother?” Jimmy gave him some wide-eyed waffle by way of response.

Can anyone remember, did Kim ever give up smoking?

Nacho emerging from the oil = Willard emerging from the water .

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

What to Watch This Week: ‘The Northman,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Barry’ and More

We’re back at it again with another installment of our What to Watch column. We’ve been gone for a couple of weeks, and so much has gone down both on TV and at the box office. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore underperformed, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 quickly made its way to No. 1, and Michael Bay returned with his latest action flick Ambulance. On TV, Atlanta has been killing it with some thought-provoking episodes, while Woke returned for Season 2, and The Kardashians made their grand move to Hulu. April has had a lot to offer so far and this week is one of its strongest yet!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mando
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Seth Meyers
The Independent

Ozark: Jason Bateman teases ‘happy ending’ ahead of season four part two release

Jason Bateman has teased a “happy ending” to Ozark.The first seven episodes of Ozark’s fourth and final season arrived on Netflix in January 2022. The concluding seven episodes will be released on 29 April. Ahead of their release, Bateman – who plays Marty Byrde, a father who brings his family to the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme goes awry – opened up about what fans can expect in the finale during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’” Bateman told...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2 Review: The Final Episodes Craft an Emphatic Follow Through (No Spoilers)

Click here to read the full article. I’m not sure “Ozark” ever improved upon “Kaleidoscope.” The first season’s eighth episode takes place entirely in flashback, as director Ellen Kuras and writer Ryan Farley bounce between the pivotal choices that precede the Byrdes’ fateful decision to start laundering money. Wendy (Laura Linney) is fighting through an extended depression, brought on by a complicated miscarriage, and she’s doubly frustrated by a job market closed off to a woman who spent a few years having kids. Marty (Jason Bateman), who’s typically mocked for his cautious nature as “the numbers guy,” is being courted...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Ozark, season four part two review: Event television that is unbearably tense and obliquely poignant

If the premise of Netflix’s hit crime drama, Ozark, seemed simple – a mild-mannered financial advisor moves to rural Missouri to launder $500m of Mexican drug cartel money – then the execution has been anything but. The tale of the Byrdes, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney), has taken them from victims to perpetrators, and back again, several times. “A middle-class family clinging on for dear life” may have been the elevator pitch, but that elevator now contains more spilled blood than its counterpart in the Overlook Hotel.As things pick up in this, the final chapter of the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better#Sony Pictures Television#Salamancas
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Spoilers & Update: Here's Why Jose Torres Looks Familiar

Fans are excited to see more of Hank Voight and Anna Avalos in Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 18. Jose Torres, a new recruit, is featured in the episode New Guard. Torres is played by Dennis Garcia, and it appears that the new Chicago P.D. It's possible that a member of the cast will have issues with the Intelligence Unit. Here's everything you need to know about the character, including previous appearances by fans.
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

NCIS Just Added A New Character To Give More Backstory For Gary Cole's Agent Parker

Although Mark Harmon’s name is still shown in the NCIS Season 19 credits, he hasn’t appeared on the hit CBS series since the episode “Great Wide Open.” Following Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ departure from a life of law enforcement, Gary Cole’s Alden Parker took over as team leader, and viewers have picked up bits and pieces about both his pre-NCIS life and what he’s like outside of the workplace. Now word’s come in that another key corner of Parker’s backstory is being opened up, as his ex-wife is being introduced.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Yes, That’s Olivia Colman in ‘Heartstopper’ on Netflix

If you love rom-coms, prepare to fall in love with Heartstopper. Based on the webcomic and graphic novels of the same name by Alice Oseman, the series follows two high schoolers who slowly realize that they have feelings for each other. Can they ignore the homophobia of their peers and find love, or will they be too afraid to follow their hearts? As endlessly adorable as Heartstopper is, it also has a casting choice that will make you press pause and start scrolling through IMDb. Here’s what you need to know about Nick’s mom on Heartstopper Is Olivia Colman in Heartstopper? The cat’s out...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jesse L. Martin Departs ‘The Flash’ As Series Regular After 8 Seasons, Will Headline NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’

Click here to read the full article. Jesse L. Martin has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational as he is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons. While Martin will no longer be a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. TV-produced The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama in its recently picked up ninth season. Tony winner Martin was one of four remaining Flash original cast members, along with star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. The existing contracts of all four were up at the...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jason Bateman Calls ‘Ozark’ Finale ‘A Happy Ending, but They’re Limping’

Click here to read the full article. When the final episodes of “Ozark” premiere on Netflix this week, it will be one of the more anticipated television finales in recent memory. Fans of the drama will finally receive an answer to the question that has driven the show from the beginning: will the Byrde family get away with their money laundering crimes? The series has earned both strong ratings and plenty of awards love, with Julia Garner winning two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Bateman taking home Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Whenever a show...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy