Salem County, NJ

Beloved Motorcyclist, 26, Killed In Collision With Pickup Truck In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Aaron Dilks Photo Credit: Facebook

Friends and family are grieving the loss of a motorcyclist who was killed when he collided with a pickup truck in Salem County.

Aaron Dilks, 26, of Shiloh, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Route 49 in Quinton Township at 9:49 a.m., Sunday, April 24 when he collided with a Honda Ridgeline pickup traveling in front of him on westbound 49 near Harris Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.

On Facebook, Emily Ann wrote: "I will never understand why you had to go. . . . I’m just incredibly grateful for all the time I got to spend with you recently…incredibly grateful for your selfless love and friendship..."

And Mike Phillips wrote: "This Amazing young man deserved to live and live way longer than most of us. He was resilient, loyal, successful, and always made all of us smile."

Dilks died of his injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deadly Construction Accident Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A construction worker died in an accident Friday, April 15 in South Jersey, according to initial and developing reports. It happened on Route 73 and Kresson Road in Vorhees Township sometime around 9:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say. Further information was not immediately available. This story is developing. Check back to...
Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
