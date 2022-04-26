Beloved Motorcyclist, 26, Killed In Collision With Pickup Truck In South Jersey

Aaron Dilks Photo Credit: Facebook

Friends and family are grieving the loss of a motorcyclist who was killed when he collided with a pickup truck in Salem County.

Aaron Dilks, 26, of Shiloh, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Route 49 in Quinton Township at 9:49 a.m., Sunday, April 24 when he collided with a Honda Ridgeline pickup traveling in front of him on westbound 49 near Harris Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.

On Facebook, Emily Ann wrote: "I will never understand why you had to go. . . . I’m just incredibly grateful for all the time I got to spend with you recently…incredibly grateful for your selfless love and friendship..."

And Mike Phillips wrote: "This Amazing young man deserved to live and live way longer than most of us. He was resilient, loyal, successful, and always made all of us smile."

Dilks died of his injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

