Fishers high school marching band heading to 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving parade

 2 days ago
FISHERS — The Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band is headed to the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band was one of less than 10 bands nationwide selected to march in the parade. The parade's creative director met with students Tuesday to announce the big surprise.

"There's a lot of work to [marching band] and that's why the reward is so special," Chad Kohler, director of athletic bands, said. "To be rewarded for something like this is incredible."

This will be the first time the Marching Tigers will perform in the parade.

"We had an amazing season last year and it's just so fun to see the growth in the band program and to see our program is so young, but in a couple short years we got to where we are — where we can go to Macy's," drum major Katy Delaney said.

Macy's says they were in awe of the band's ability to tell a story through music and art.

Hoosiers won't have to wait until 2023 to see a Hamilton County band represented, though — Carmel High School is performing in this year's parade. Brownsburg High School performed last year.

