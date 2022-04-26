ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County Community College Students Named To 2021-2022 All-Pennsylvania Academic/Workforce Team

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4kzR_0fKW1TNH00
Honors bestowed upon these MCCC students.Images via MCCC.

Kicking off the celebration of Community College month this April, four Montgomery County Community College students recently were awarded with statewide honors for their hard work in the classroom.

Students Cheyenne Diehl, Kaitlyn Leister, Sheila McCoy and Christopher Young were named to the 2021-2022 All-Pennsylvania Academic/Workforce Team, which is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the international honor society for two-year colleges, and the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.

This recognition honors an exceptional group of community college students who have achieved academic excellence and demonstrated a commitment to their colleges and communities. To qualify, students must have completed at least 36 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. McCoy is honored as a workforce pathway scholar. Workforce students must have a minimum of 12 college-level credit hours at a community college and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Students selected to these prestigious honors have taken the many opportunities afforded to them as community college students to begin exciting and worthwhile careers.

Diehl, 28, of Conshohocken, is a liberal studies major studying to become a Hawaiian/Pacific Islander anthropologist. She credits her time at MCCC for giving her the direction she needed to give her life a needed fresh start.

Leister, 19, of Oaks, who now is a student at Millersville University, is the first student to graduate from MCCC’s new Pottstown College Connections Experience (CCE) program, an immersive academic pathways program. CCE immediately connects first-time college students to a full array of resources, including academic, career and financial advising, as well as loaner textbooks and laptops. She credits the help and direction she received to her success today. Leister plans to become a secondary education social studies teacher once she finishes her bachelor’s degree.

McCoy, 52, of Lansdale, is a student at The Culinary Arts Institute at Montgomery County Community College. She decided to go to culinary school after agreeing to a deal that sent her daughter to graduate school. Today this first-generation college student is almost finished her associate’s degree and is looking to one day open a restaurant.  

Young, 26, of Hatfield, graduated from MCCC as a liberal studies major in the January 2022. He’s currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Temple University to become a recreational therapist.

“I want to help people,” Young wrote in his application for the team. “I want to help people in a way that I love and enjoy and believe that I really can make a difference in the lives of others. My ideal dream job would be doing recreational therapy working with kids with down syndrome or autism.”

Young did not wish to be featured for this award.

Pennsylvania’s community colleges collaborate with the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) universities to provide scholarships to All-PA Transfer Team members at PASSHE institutions, providing two years of tuition at any PASSHE school.

For more information, visit here.

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County high schools among tops in PA according to report

LANSDALE — Two area schools were among the top 60 in a new ranking by U.S. News and World Report of the top high schools in Pennsylvania. Wissahickon High School was ranked number 18 in Pennsylvania and number 624 in the report’s national rankings, while North Penn High School ranked number 58 in Pennsylvania and 1,668 nationally.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Conshohocken, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Education
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Hatfield, PA
MONTCO.Today

Entrepreneurial Competition Entices Montgomery County Students to Proclaim: ‘YEA! I’m a Businessperson!’

Image via Young Entrepreneurs Academy. This week, the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, a national nonprofit 501C3, that is redefining entrepreneurship education in America, hosted the business plan competition at Cabrini University. The groundbreaking program transforms middle and high school students into confident entrepreneurs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Black Enterprise

Black Univ of Penn College Students Hit With Eggs, Called Racial and Homophobic Slurs At Off-Campus Party

A group of Black students at the University of Pennsylvania was reportedly hit with eggs and homophobic slurs during a Spring Fling party. On Wednesday, members of the school’s Black student group UMOJA and the Black Student League (BSL) met with the Penn administration to discuss the incident, The Daily Pennsylvanian reports. The complaints come from an April 9 party organized by Black students at a rowhome near the campus.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Phi Theta Kappa#Ptk#Gpa#Hawaiian#Pacific Islander
LehighValleyLive.com

6 Lehigh Valley high schools among Pa.’s top 100 in U.S. News & World Report rankings

Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School came out on top among public high schools in the Lehigh Valley in U.S. News & World Report’s annual performance ranking. The 2022 edition of the assessment looked at 17,843 high schools across the United States, including the vast majority of the nation’s public high schools as well as some publicly supported charter and magnet schools.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Philly

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School In Philadelphia Ranked 10th Best High School In US: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia school is listed in the top 10 high schools in the United States. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School was ranked the 10th best high school in the country in the US News & World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools rankings. “The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools,” said Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News. “Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools.” The top 15 schools listed in the ranking are from 14 different states. The top high schools were determined based on factors including college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. Masterman was also ranked the 5th best magnet school in the country. Two other local schools made it into the top 50. New Jersey’s Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies was ranked 23 and Downingtown STEM Academy landed in the 44the spot. The top three high schools in the country were Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia, Academic Magnet High School in South Carolina, and Signature School in Indiana.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

SHUT OUT: Black and Latino Students and Students from Low-Income Backgrounds are Denied Access to AP STEM Opportunities

Despite students saying that STEM courses are their favorite subject areas and that they aspire to go to college, Black and Latino students and students from low–income backgrounds continue to be excluded from crucial learning opportunities available through AP STEM courses, according to a new report from Education Trust and Equity Opportunity Schools, Shut Out: Why Black and Latino Students are Under–Enrolled in AP STEM Courses.
SOCIETY
Norristown Times Herald

State Rep. Webster announces additional $1 million award for Jeffersonville Golf Club

WEST NORRITON — State Rep. Joe Webster, D-Montgomery, announced Monday, April 25, 2022 the awarding of an additional $1 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding to the Jeffersonville Golf Club for construction of a new clubhouse. This latest $1 million award brings the total amount of grants awarded for renovations at the Jeffersonville Golf Club to $2 million.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Experience SoMD and beyond by leaving the classroom and hitting the road with CSM this spring

The richness of Southern Maryland is on display this spring as the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) unveils a number of experience-based Personal Enrichment classes that allow students to encounter the history and culture of our region and beyond. “People that are looking for new things to do that they may not be able to […] The post Experience SoMD and beyond by leaving the classroom and hitting the road with CSM this spring appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy