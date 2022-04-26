ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Prospect Primer: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

By Mike Spofford
Packers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePackers.com has consulted more than two dozen mock drafts from reputable national outlets and compiled a list of players most frequently mocked as draft selections in the bottom half of the first round (picks 16-32) who would fit Green Bay's potential roster needs. Between now and draft day, when...

www.packers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins Announces Commitment

After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard announces he is transferring back to former team

Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
UNION CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A Warning For College Football Fans

College football in the 2010s compared to the 2020s is an entirely different landscape. Paul Finebaum doesn’t just think the current NIL and transfer portal frenzy is unsustainable; he believes it could be the end of the sport as we used to know it. College football is slowly, but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star edge David Ojiegbe to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted edge defender from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when David Ojiegbe announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Clemson, Connecticut and Duke. Ojiegbe is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked No. 164 overall in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wr#Packers Com#All America#Ohio State
NBC Sports

PFT’s one and only 2022 NFL mock draft

The draft starts Thursday. That means time is running short for mock drafts. Since everyone and their uncle’s mailman’s cousin has a mock draft, we’re continuing to post one, too. I don’t like mock drafts. Some say they’re a vehicle for framing conversations. They’re actually a crutch....
NFL
NBC Sports

Bad news, good news for USFL in Week Two

The USFL expected a dip in TV ratings for Week Two. Dip happened. What it means depends on the lens through which the numbers are viewed. As reported by the Sports TV Ratings Twitter account, the Saturday Maulers-Stars game on Fox drew an average audience of 1.056 million. Sunday afternoon’s Breakers-Bandits blowout on NBC generated 812,000.
NFL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft April 26

The 2021 football season is over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft April 26. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. With the franchise tag being placed on Cam Robinson, the Jaguars will likely go with a defensive...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reactions to UNC landing prized five-star recruit G.G. Jackson

The wait is finally over. After a long few weeks where UNC fans were teased by the idea of five-star recruit G.G. Jackson committing to the Tar Heels, the power forward ended his recruitment on Wednesday by pledging his commitment to the program. Hubert Davis and his staff have now landed the No. 1 player in the 2023 class to pair with fellow five-star guard Simeon Wilcher. It’s a great start for Davis who is coming off a run to the Final Four and will return four of those five starters. The future is certainly bright and now the Tar Heels will look to build on this. Following the commitment, there was plenty of reaction to the Tar Heels landing Jackson ranging from players to staff members, fans, and even the media. It’s a big moment for Davis and the Tar Heels, so we decided to take some of the best reactions we saw and put them together into one article. See the reactions below:   Former player and current staff member Brandon Robinsonhttps://twitter.com/BRob_4/status/1519394602071040003Jon Rothsteinhttps://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1519395161767391232BDahthttps://twitter.com/BDAHT/status/1519395708775931904Tate Frazierhttps://twitter.com/tatefrazier/status/1519393480337883136Jeff Borzellohttps://twitter.com/jeffborzello/status/1519393573636124672Armando Bacothttps://twitter.com/iget_buckets35/status/1519394545942863872UNC Basketball Twitter accounthttps://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball/status/1519393639079854083Caleb Lovehttps://twitter.com/caleb2love/status/151940284467107430511
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: No QBs in top 15, four go in Round 2 in 'what teams should do' mock

It's been 34 weeks since the start of the 2021 college football season, and we've done an NFL mock draft each and every week (it sounds nuts because it is), but this time we're doing something a little different. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has been doing this for years -- a mock draft on what he thinks teams should do. It's a great idea because it gets you on the record, plus it gives fans an easy way to point out where you were criminally wrong.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy