ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Canon: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Canon CAJ reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canon missed estimated earnings...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Old Dominion Freight Line beat estimated earnings by 8.79%, reporting an EPS of $2.6 versus an estimate of $2.39. Revenue was up $370.00...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Harley-Davidson Q1 Earnings

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson reported in-line EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $71.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Caj
Benzinga

Recap: Capital One Financial Q1 Earnings

Capital One Financial COF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Capital One Financial beat estimated earnings by 3.31%, reporting an EPS of $5.62 versus an estimate of $5.44. Revenue was up $1.06 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Penske Automotive Group Q1 Earnings

Penske Automotive Group PAG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Penske Automotive Group beat estimated earnings by 26.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.76 versus an estimate of $3.77. Revenue was up $1.20 billion from...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Huntsman Q1 Earnings

Huntsman HUN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Huntsman beat estimated earnings by 15.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.03. Revenue was up $552.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ford Motor Q1 Earnings

Ford Motor F reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ford Motor beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $1.44 billion from the same...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Gorman-Rupp Q1 Earnings

Gorman-Rupp GRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gorman-Rupp missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $13.14 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: JetBlue Airways Q1 Earnings

JetBlue Airways JBLU reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JetBlue Airways beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.86. Revenue was up $1.00 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Aware's Earnings

Aware AWRE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aware will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. Aware bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Baxter International

Baxter International BAX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Baxter International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80. Baxter International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's Earnings

Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63. Blackstone Mortgage Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Church & Dwight Q1 Earnings

Church & Dwight Co CHD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Church & Dwight Co beat estimated earnings by 7.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.77. Revenue was up $58.00...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Stanley Black & Decker Q1 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker SWK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stanley Black & Decker beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $1.7. Revenue was up $251.00...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway CP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Canadian Pacific Railway will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80. Canadian Pacific Railway bulls will hope to hear the company...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Geovax Labs's Earnings Outlook

Geovax Labs GOVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Geovax Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40. Geovax Labs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Minerals Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Minerals Technologies MTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Minerals Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25. Minerals Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lincoln Electric Holdings Q1 Earnings

Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lincoln Electric Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.75%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $1.67. Revenue was up $168.43 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Hartford Finl Servs Gr

Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hartford Finl Servs Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54. Hartford Finl Servs Gr bulls will hope to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy