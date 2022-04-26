ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Healthy Habits: Spring salads for National Picnic Day

By Michael Thomas
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Why not celebrate National Pinic day with some yummy salad recipes? Sarah Smith, a registered dietician with Sparrow Hospital says having a healthy diet is important.

One of the biggest things to remember is moderation with meals, along with always having a colorful plate which include fruits and vegetables.

Below are the recipes to some wonderful spring salads you can enjoy and make for your family!

To get the full recipes, click the download button below.

Sensational-Spring-Salads Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

