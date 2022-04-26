Recap: Bank7 Q1 Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings STX, +4.85% shares rose 1.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the data storage products company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.70 to $2.10 a share and revenue of $2.8 billion, plus or minus $150 million. Wall Street analysts currently expected Seagate to earn $2.06 a share on revenue of $2.92 billion, according to a FactSet survey. The company also said third-quarter net income increased to $346 million, or $1.56 a share, from $329 million, or $1.39 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.8 billion from $2.73 billion. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.87 a share on revenue of $2.8 billion. Seagate shares are down 29.9% in 2022, compared to a drop of 12.4% by the S&P 500.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO