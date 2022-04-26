ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Bank7 Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bank7 BSVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank7 beat estimated earnings...

www.benzinga.com

CNBC

Microsoft earnings beat across the board

Microsoft beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company announced plans in the quarter to buy Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion. Microsoft shares fell 1% in extended trading on Tuesday even though the software maker issued fiscal third-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations. Here's how the company...
Benzinga

General Motors: Q1 Earnings Insights

General Motors GM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. General Motors beat estimated earnings by 24.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.09 versus an estimate of $1.68. Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Aflac: Q1 Earnings Insights

Aflac AFL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aflac beat estimated earnings by 3.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.42 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was down $597.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Spotify Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Spotify Technology SPOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spotify Technology reporting an EPS of $0.24. Revenue was up $398.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Recap: John B Sanfilippo & Son Q3 Earnings

John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. John B Sanfilippo & Son beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was...
Benzinga

Preview: Aware's Earnings

Aware AWRE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aware will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. Aware bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's Earnings

Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63. Blackstone Mortgage Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Recap: Stanley Black & Decker Q1 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker SWK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stanley Black & Decker beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $1.7. Revenue was up $251.00...
Benzinga

Minerals Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Minerals Technologies MTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Minerals Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25. Minerals Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For MidWestOne Financial Gr

MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that MidWestOne Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. MidWestOne Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Recap: Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Old Dominion Freight Line beat estimated earnings by 8.79%, reporting an EPS of $2.6 versus an estimate of $2.39. Revenue was up $370.00...
Benzinga

Norfolk Southern: Q1 Earnings Insights

Norfolk Southern NSC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Norfolk Southern beat estimated earnings by 0.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.93 versus an estimate of $2.92. Revenue was up $300.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Altisource Portfolio Q1 Earnings

Altisource Portfolio ASPS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altisource Portfolio beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was down $10.32 million from the same...
Motley Fool

Chipotle's Q1 Earnings Beat: What Investors Need to Know

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Following a gloomy trading day for stocks, Chipotle...
MarketWatch

Seagate Technology shares rise on earnings view

Seagate Technology Holdings STX, +4.85% shares rose 1.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the data storage products company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.70 to $2.10 a share and revenue of $2.8 billion, plus or minus $150 million. Wall Street analysts currently expected Seagate to earn $2.06 a share on revenue of $2.92 billion, according to a FactSet survey. The company also said third-quarter net income increased to $346 million, or $1.56 a share, from $329 million, or $1.39 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.8 billion from $2.73 billion. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.87 a share on revenue of $2.8 billion. Seagate shares are down 29.9% in 2022, compared to a drop of 12.4% by the S&P 500.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Baxter International

Baxter International BAX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Baxter International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80. Baxter International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Prosperity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Prosperity Bancshares PB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prosperity Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 2.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was down $13.52 million from the same...
Benzinga

Redwood Trust Earnings Preview

Redwood Trust RWT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Redwood Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Redwood Trust bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

How To Attend Insmed Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Insmed INSM will host a conference call at 08:30 AM ET on May 5, 2022, to discuss Q1 2022 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (844) 200-6205 (US) or +1-929-526-1599 (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls...
