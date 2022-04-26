Novartis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. General Electric — Shares slid more than 11% despite the industrial company reporting top and bottom line beats for the first quarter. CEO Lawrence Culp said GE is "trending toward the low end" of its guidance due in part to inflation pressure. Additionally, pressures from supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and the spread of Covid hurt GE's revenue by six percentage points, Culp said.

