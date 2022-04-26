ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novartis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Novartis NVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Novartis beat estimated earnings...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis Nvs#Eps
