Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Salisbury are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Salisbury, MD-DE found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Salisbury, MD-DE in the first quarter of 2021.

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#23. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 8

--- #151 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#22. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 8

--- #175 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#21. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 10

--- #192 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 8

--- #149 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 3 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

skeeze // Pixabay

#19. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 10

--- #207 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lancaster, PA

- Started a new job in Lancaster, PA from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Lancaster, PA in Q1 2021: 15

--- #29 (tie) most common destination from Lancaster, PA

- Net job flow: 4 to Salisbury, MD-DE

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#17. York-Hanover, PA

- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 8

--- #24 (tie) most common destination from York-Hanover, PA

- Net job flow: 4 to York-Hanover, PA

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 2

--- #100 (tie) most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Net job flow: 10 to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#15. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 8

--- #93 (tie) most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Net job flow: 5 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#14. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 13

--- #91 (tie) most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA

- Net job flow: 1 to Pittsburgh, PA

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 6

--- #200 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 8 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#12. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 8

--- #135 (tie) most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 7 to Jacksonville, FL

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 8

--- #226 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 7 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#10. Richmond, VA

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 12

--- #52 most common destination from Richmond, VA

- Net job flow: 6 to Richmond, VA

Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia

#9. California-Lexington Park, MD

- Started a new job in California-Lexington Park, MD from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from California-Lexington Park, MD in Q1 2021: 18

--- #6 (tie) most common destination from California-Lexington Park, MD

- Net job flow: 4 to California-Lexington Park, MD

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#8. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 24

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 15

--- #42 (tie) most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Net job flow: 9 to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

- Started a new job in Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 31

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV in Q1 2021: 21

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

- Net job flow: 10 to Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 34

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 12

--- #94 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 22 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 40

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 90

--- #102 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 50 to Salisbury, MD-DE

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 368

--- 13.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 481

--- #14 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 113 to Salisbury, MD-DE

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#3. Dover, DE

- Started a new job in Dover, DE from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 376

--- 13.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Dover, DE in Q1 2021: 389

--- #1 most common destination from Dover, DE

- Net job flow: 13 to Salisbury, MD-DE

f11photo // Shutterstock

#2. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 644

--- 23.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 708

--- #14 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 64 to Salisbury, MD-DE

Famartin // Wikicommons

#1. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Salisbury, MD-DE in Q1 2021: 731

--- 26.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Salisbury, MD-DE from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 592

--- #2 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Net job flow: 139 to Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD