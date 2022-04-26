ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress urged to provide first responders with PTSD assistance

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZsHF_0fKVxfzB00

Attorneys General from across the country are calling on Congress to provide first responders with help to address work-related PTSD.

Research shows about 85% of first responders experience some form of post-traumatic stress disorder. Compared to the general public, they are 25.6 times more likely to develop PTSD. Research shows those suffering from it are at an increased risk of suicide.

If passed, the legislation would address gaps in support for public safety officers who become disabled by PTSD or lose their lives to trauma-linked suicide.

According to local nonprofit Serve & Protect, more police and firefighters die from suicide than in the line of duty.

On Monday, Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine joined a bipartisan group of 53 attorneys general who are urging Congress to pass The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022.

They say many first responders struggle to access mental health care, and the families of those who die by suicide are deprived of benefits. The legislation would allow work-related PTSD to be treated as if it's a line-of-duty injury and allow families of officers who die by trauma-linked suicide to apply for death benefits.

The legislation has received support from the Republicans and Democrats and has been endorsed by the FOP, the National Association of Police Organizations, and many other groups.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Racine
Salon

Biden allocates $3 billion for low-income families to retrofit homes

Low-income families will be able to lower their utility bills with $3.16 billion in funding for home retrofits made available by the Biden administration on Wednesday. The move will also help the U.S. reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The funding, approved as part of the infrastructure bill that Congress passed last...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s abortion law that eliminates access in state

A federal judge in Kentucky has granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a recently enacted state law effectively blocking all access to abortion care in the state.US District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted a request from Planned Parenthood, one of two remaining providers in the state, to halt enforcement of the law, which made the state the first to eliminate access to all abortion services.The state’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serve Protect#Republicans#Democrats#Fop
NBC News

Judge blocks Montana's transgender birth certificate law

A Montana judge on Thursday temporarily blocked enforcement of a law that required transgender people to have undergone a “surgical procedure” before being allowed to change their sex on their birth certificates. The law was part of a growing list of measures in Republican-controlled states, including Alabama, that...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
ELECTIONS
Thrillist

The CDC Wants to Reinstate the Indoor Transportation Mask Mandate

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CalMatters

A California labor law that lets workers sue on the state’s behalf faces its toughest test

A pending U.S. Supreme Court ruling could hollow out a California law that lets employees collectively sue their employers over workplace law violations. Thousands of workers have used the law to address workplace issues, sometimes winning large settlements and changing company policies. But critics say the law mostly benefits the private attorneys doing the suing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy