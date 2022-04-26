Citadel Credit Union Appoints Michael Aileo as Chief Human Resource Officer

Michael Aileo. Image via Citadel Credit Union.

Citadel Credit Union has appointed Michael Aileo as Chief Human Resource Officer.

Bringing more than 35 years of human resource experience, Aileo joins Citadel from The PFM Group in Philadelphia, where he served as Managing Director of Human Resources. Previously, he served as the Human Resource Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers for 20-plus years.

At Citadel, Aileo will be responsible for planning and managing human resource strategies, employee relations and engagement, payroll administration, employment compliance, and recruiting and retention.

“I’m thrilled to join the Citadel team and contribute to the growth by adding fresh talent from across the region,” said Aileo. “We’re focused on identifying and attracting diverse and inclusive talent that will contribute to our success. We plan to build strength together with our employees as we look to connect them to our organization, members, and community while offering benefits that allow them to feel secure about their career and well-being.”

Citadel has more than 500 employees and has been certified as a Great Place to Work four years in a row by the analysts at Great Place to Work, which collects and analyzes data from a survey of Citadel’s employees each year.