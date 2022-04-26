Kansas college looking into alleged water cooler tampering

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW & AP) – Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its baseball program intentionally contaminated the water cooler used by the opposing team.

Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation and declined further comment.

Kansas Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson said a foreign substance was discovered in the cooler during a doubleheader Sunday. He said it is common practice for the home team, Bethany in this case, to provide water for the visitor. Wilson declined further comment, including whether any players, coaches or support staff drank the water or became ill.

Kansas Wesleyan sent KSN News this statement:

Kansas Wesleyan is aware of the primary tweet — made by an account not affiliated with the university — regarding this situation. We take this extremely seriously. Therefore, we immediately began a thorough, in-depth review, with the priority of putting the health and safety of our student-athletes first. This review is ongoing and is a high priority. Brad Salois, director of marketing and communication

The Associated Press contributed to this article

