ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Viola Davis Hits Back at ‘Hurtful’ ‘First Lady’ Reactions: Critics ‘Serve Absolutely No Purpose’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Oscar winner Viola Davis knew that transforming into modern icon Michelle Obama for Showtime’s “ The First Lady ” would be a challenge.

The “How to Get Away with Murder” alum called the role “almost impossible” to perfect, from facial expressions and mannerisms easily comparable to the real-life former (and living) First Lady — more so than co-star Michelle Pfeiffer or Gillian Anderson’s respective portrayals of the late Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

“People know how they walk, how they talk and how they hold their pearls, so it’s very difficult,” Davis said of playing Obama opposite co-star O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama during an interview with BBC . She said that, when it comes to playing Michelle Obama, “either you’re doing too much or not enough.”

Amid online barbs, Davis went on to clap back at viewers on social media who have dubbed her performance “ cringey .”

“They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know. Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth.’ So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you,” Davis said.

She continued, “The thing about critics is they serve absolutely no purpose. And I’m not saying that to be nasty either.”

The “incredibly hurtful” comments have forced Davis to reexamine her turn in the Showtime series, now airing.

“How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?,” the Emmy winner added. “But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance. But ultimately I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices. Win or fail it is my duty to do that.”

IndieWire TV critic Kristen Lopez wrote in her review that casting Davis is “the biggest disservice to the series” as she is “let down by bizarre aesthetic choices, particularly pencil-thin, drawn-on eyebrows that leave her looking perpetually surprised.” Even worse, Davis’ talents are wasted as “she’s also given nothing to latch onto as a character.”

Lopez added, “Fagbenle is a decent Barack, and his interactions with Davis are the strongest moments of their narrative. But, too often, Michelle is presented as Barack’s inner monologue.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Judy Garland’s Missing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress Found in Shoebox After Nearly 50 Years, On Display Before Auction

Click here to read the full article. Few costumes in movie history are as iconic as the blue and white checkered dress that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz.” MGM’s classic film was one of the first movies to be filmed in Technicolor, and the initial reveal of Garland’s Dorothy stepping out into the colorful Land of Oz is instantly recognizable both for its narrative significance and the technological breakthrough that it signified. Many film memorabilia collectors would kill to get their hands on such an important piece, but while Garland wore several versions of the dress while filming,...
WASHINGTON, DC
IndieWire

Howard Stern Accuses Johnny Depp of ‘Overacting’ During Televised Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern weighed in on the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial, which has been publicly live-streamed since April 11. During his radio segment “The Howard Stern Show,” Stern speculated that Oscar winner Depp is intentionally overacting for a television audience (and that he wants it to be televised). The “Ed Wood” star is suing ex-wife Heard for defamation after she wrote about their allegedly abusive relationship in a Washington Post op-ed. Heard’s legal team reportedly tried to block cameras in the trial, while Depp’s team did not publicly challenge the decision, which...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jerry West Threatens Legal Action Against HBO’s ‘Winning Time,’ Ready to Go to Supreme Court

Click here to read the full article. HBO’s “Winning Time” has dribbled into legal territory as Los Angeles Lakers’ former coach and general manager Jerry West has confirmed he is willing to take legal action against the series. West told the Los Angeles Times that he will take HBO to court if the network does not issue a retraction. “The series made us all [the Lakers] look like cartoon characters,” West told the Times. “They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.” West and his attorney Louis R. Miller sent a letter last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Betty Ford
Vibe

Viola Davis Reveals Fellow Black Actors Felt She Wasn’t “Pretty Enough” To Be A Leading Lady

Click here to read the full article. Colorism is one of Hollywood’s biggest downfalls. In a very vain industry, even the most talented performers get dismissed based on their looks. One performer this has happened to is Viola Davis. When speaking with the New York Times about her forthcoming memoir, Finding Me, the How To Get Away With Murder star spoke on her journey to accepting the role of Annalise Keating. Following her roles in Doubt, The Help, and Fences, Davis was “47 and terrified” to tackle such a job. Shonda Rhimes, the show’s executive producer, admitted that Davis was the team’s “dream choice.” The...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

The internet reacts to Viola Davis’ depiction of Michelle Obama

The First Lady has just come out and fans are giving some pretty mixed reactions to Viola Davis’ portrayal of Michelle Obama. The First Lady came out yesterday, April 17th, and features The Suicide Squad actress as First Lady Michelle Obama. Many fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Davis’ take on Obama. Many fans pointed out Viola’s exaggerated expressions as a point of contention.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Judy Greer (Almost) Single-Handedly Saves ‘The First Lady’

Showtime‘s The First Lady might be the most frustrating show on television right now. It stars many of the most brilliant actresses in Hollywood as three of the most fabulous First Ladies in history: Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Viola Davis as Michelle Obama. Their co-stars include Aaron Eckhart, Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning, Lily Rabe, Ellen Burstyn, Eliza Scanlen, and Kristine Froseth. The show is directed by Emmy-winning auteur Susanne Bier. The First Lady should be good! Better than good, it should be great! But it’s a boring, shallow, incurious look at the lives and loves of these amazing women. The First Lady blows.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Viola Davis is raw in new memoir 'Finding Me': Here's what we learned reading her book

Viola Davis evokes glamour. The 56-year-old Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning actor is the first Black woman to win the acting triple crown, so it's no surprise her name frequently appears alongside Meryl Streep's in any serious conversation about our greatest living actresses. She's a frequent show-stopper on the red carpet, was named spokeswoman for beauty brand L'Oréal and plays first lady Michelle Obama in the new Showtime series "The First Lady."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman in New Dark Comedy-Thriller

At the end of last month, the Academy Awards saw Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Samuel. L Jackson reuniting to celebrate the 27th anniversary of their iconic film. Shortly after the ceremony, it was announced that Jackson and Thurman would be teaming up yet again for a new film. The Kill Room is an upcoming dark comedic crime thriller from writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone. According to a new report from Deadline, the duo will be joined by Zack Snyder's Justice League's Joe Manganiello.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy