Showroom in Willow Grove Offers Minority-Owned Businesses Chance to Thrive

Image via 6abc.

Philly Shared in Willow Grove is a retail showroom for small businesses that offers minority-owned businesses the chance to thrive, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.

The shop, which is located on level one of Willow Grove Park Mall , is owned by Annette Kennedy-Harris and Christin Austin-Evans, who have been friends for 16 years. The showroom opened its doors officially on March 5.

Each nook of the mall’s newest boutique features a different business that is getting its big break by getting access to customers in the mall.

“Each business gets a section of the store that they’re able to rent,” said Kennedy-Harris.

Different sections of the space pay homage to different neighborhoods in Philadelphia.

The idea behind Philly Shared was to provide business owners who usually do not have brick-and-mortar access with an opportunity to showcase their products in front of mall customers.

“That business insurance, those licenses,” said Austin-Evans. “You don’t need it to come into our space.”

The boutique charges a membership fee of $250 per month and takes a 25 percent commission on sales. There is already a waiting list for businesses that are hoping to add their items to the boutique.