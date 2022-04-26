ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Grove, PA

Showroom in Willow Grove Offers Minority-Owned Businesses Chance to Thrive

Image via 6abc.

Philly Shared in Willow Grove is a retail showroom for small businesses that offers minority-owned businesses the chance to thrive, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.

The shop, which is located on level one of Willow Grove Park Mall, is owned by Annette Kennedy-Harris and Christin Austin-Evans, who have been friends for 16 years. The showroom opened its doors officially on March 5.

Each nook of the mall’s newest boutique features a different business that is getting its big break by getting access to customers in the mall.

“Each business gets a section of the store that they’re able to rent,” said Kennedy-Harris.

Different sections of the space pay homage to different neighborhoods in Philadelphia.

The idea behind Philly Shared was to provide business owners who usually do not have brick-and-mortar access with an opportunity to showcase their products in front of mall customers.

“That business insurance, those licenses,” said Austin-Evans. “You don’t need it to come into our space.”

The boutique charges a membership fee of $250 per month and takes a 25 percent commission on sales. There is already a waiting list for businesses that are hoping to add their items to the boutique.

Read more about Philly Shared at 6abc.

MONTCO.Today

Firstrust Bank Collaborates with Philadelphia Eagles for High-School Business Proposal Competition

Image via Joe Bradley, Bradley Digital. The competitors arrived ready to battle, an apt outlook considering their surroundings. Five teams of students were at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, unfazed by the presence of media, conferring with coaches in the pre-game lull, shaking off nerves by reviewing their business proposal content.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

In the Competitive Market of Montco Supermarkets, A Tried-and-True Brand Stays Relevant

Data show that Phila.-area food shoppers hew to a legacy brand when gathering groceries. Phila. area grocery shoppers have a multitude of choices for amassing food and other goods. And several of the current competitors — Wegman’s, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, even Hello Fresh — are decidedly high-end. But a legacy brand has shouldered on, becoming the region’s top grocery store chain for 2021, according to statistics from a Tampa food service market research firm. Taylor Allen and Mike D’Onofrio bagged the details in Axios.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideHook

How a Texas Man Built a Successful Nationwide Sober Bar Concept

Two hot trends in bars? Franchising. And taking away the alcohol. Chris Marshall is finding success in several cities with a sober bar concept called Sans Bar. Sans has a semi-permanent space in Austin, TX, but the bar is now expanding to different cities via some limited-time pop-ups. It’s Marshall’s attempt “to be the Starbucks for the sober-curious era,” as noted by The Hustle.
AUSTIN, TX
