Virginia man among those granted clemency by President Biden

By Alton Worley II, Web Staff
 2 days ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — A Virginia man is among the 75 people with non-violent drug offenses who President Joe Biden has decided to commute sentences for as part "Second Chance Month." Biden has also granted the first three pardons of his term.

Christopher Dancy of Prince George was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydrochloride in the Eastern District of Virginia and sentenced to 28 years with a five-year term of supervised release on February 27, 2009.

President Biden's commutation grant has revised his sentence, which was first meant to expire on February 27, 2037 to now expire on August 24, 2022 while keeping the five-year term of supervised release.

April is "Second Chance Month," which is, according to The White House , a month to reaffirm the importance of helping people who were formerly incarcerated reenter society.

"During Second Chance Month, I am using my authority under the Constitution to uphold those values by pardoning and commuting the sentences of fellow Americans," said President Biden.

Alongside the granted clemency, The Biden-Harris administration has announced new steps to support those re-entering society after incarceration.

According to President Biden those steps include: a new collaboration between the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Labor to provide job training; new grants for workforce development programs; greater opportunities to serve in federal government; expanded access to capital for people with convictions trying to start a small business; improved reentry services for veterans; and more support for health care, housing, and educational opportunities.

"While today’s announcement marks important progress, my [Biden] Administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equity and justice, provide second chances, and enhance the well-being and safety of all Americans,” said President Biden.

