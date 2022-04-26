ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

‘You and your child are no longer welcome’: Ardent Daycare dismisses families

By Archie Snowden
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzJOF_0fKVtZDB00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — “Pick up your child and don’t come back.”

That’s what the parent of a child at Ardent Preschool and Daycare says that he, and several other parents, were told last Thursday after complaining about fees and hours of operation.

Family speaks out after body found in a Rankin County ditch

Ardent informed the parents that they were cutting hours, but not changing the fee that is being charged for each child. The parents say they were completely blindsided by being forced out.

In a letter emailed to parents on Thursday, Ardent’s chief executive officer informed the parents that they are cutting the hours of operation. Parents still wanted to know – what about the fee?

When they got no answer, they voiced their opinion on Facebook, then were told they and their children were no longer welcome.

The parents say they were forced out because they were reacting to the lack of communication to the sudden change in hours. The letter cited “giving the team a chance to breathe,” and the “well-being of our teachers.”

“You’re now telling me that you’re going to charge me the same price for giving me 75% service every month?” the parent, who did not want to be identified, told News 19.

They said that they were never offered an opportunity to ask for clarification, so they created a Facebook page to air out their differences with Ardent. Then, they received a call and were asked to pick up their child from the daycare and were instructed not to return.

“They have directly gone against what is in their parent handbook,” the parent said. “They have not followed their dismissal policy. They didn’t even make us sign a document or anything when we left.”

News 19 learned that Ardent has informed 12 families not to return. That includes parents from both the Huntsville and Jones Valley locations. Parents are struggling to find a daycare in the current economy, where the waiting list is practically nonexistent.

“We had no idea that this was going on,” the parent continued. “What parent would not call their school for wanting to get clarification on feeling like you’re getting taken to the cleaners essentially on tuition?”

The parent handbook at Ardent states “they reserve the right to dismiss a family if an agreeable resolution on a conflict cannot be met.” The families say that they were never offered an agreeable resolution or an opportunity to discuss the dismissal.

News 19 reached out to Ardent Preschool and Daycare for comment and has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
Upworthy

Parents share the eeriest thing a child has ever told them: 'The lake wants a sacrifice'

Kids often surprise parents with their unfiltered thoughts and take on the world. Has your child ever said something that sent a chill down your spine? One woman shared one instance of her kid recalling losing her husband from her previous birth and it spooked her. This led to many other parents sharing similar stories of kids saying weird spooky things. It all started when Lilah Sturges tweeted, "What’s the eeriest thing a child has ever said to you? When my daughter was around 4-5, she calmly insisted that she had once been married to a man named Brad Huffington. When we asked what had happened to him she replied with a note of sadness, “He was lost at sea.”
KIDS
Shreveport Magazine

“I had to do something no parent should ever have to do”, Mother shared a video on her social media account revealing the problems she had to go through while raising her teen son

As all parents know by now, raising children is not easy, especially if you are a parent with multiple kids. This mother’s parenting methods are being debated after she called the authorities on her misbehaving son. The unfortunate mom shared a video on her social media account revealing what she had to go through while raising her teen son. “So today I had to do something no mother or father should ever have to do. This is why I don’t, or can’t, parent my teenager the way y’all do.” the mother said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whnt#Ardent Preschool#News 19
SheKnows

This Pregnant Woman’s In-Laws Refuse to Believe Her Unborn Baby is a Girl — Because They Want a Boy

An expecting mom has cut off contact with her in-laws after they denied the sex of her unborn child, then thew her a baby shower to celebrate her imaginary son. The woman wrote to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section to paint what happened after learning she was having a girl — disheartening info to her husband (who cried) and her in-laws who were hoping for a boy to name after a late family member. “My husband and his family had me do things like attend prayers and do other rituals before the reveal at the [doctor’s],” wrote the original poster. “I didn’t like that but went with it to keep the peace.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Name Unborn Baby

Do fathers have the right to see the birth of their child?. The birth of a child is meant to be an exciting time in a parent's life. Children change everything, but for those who want them, they are a welcomed gift. Thousands of families experience welcoming a new member to their family every single day in the US. With that said, a lot of challenges come along with having a baby.
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting disabled uncle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office Facebook page. A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11. After the sentencing, Assistant […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC 33/40 News

Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for Kyle David. David is serving a 99 year sentence for a murder conviction in 2000. David left from his job location. He was assigned to the Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery. David is 49-years-old and described as being 5 foot 11...
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy