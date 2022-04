Police in Abbotsford, British Columbia in Canada have confirmed they are investigating the assisted suicide of a 61-year-old woman after her daughters claimed that she should not have been approved for the procedure given her mental health at the time.The case involves Donna Duncan, a nurse and mother who died by assisted suicide on 29 October last year. Her daughters Alicia and Christie Duncan have now alleged that she had been “acting very strange and very out of character for her and was more irritable” and shouldn’t have been approved for the procedure in the first place.Alicia Duncan said she...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO