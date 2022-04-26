Katherine Raey – The London House

Calhoun Journal

April 26, 2022

Local Events

On May 2, 2022 at the Anniston Public Library the national bestselling and award winning author, Katherine Raey, will be joining The Public Library of Anniston – Calhoun County to discuss her new book, “The London House”. This event takes place from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Katherine Raey states, that she is an “Author of books. Fisher of fish. Runner of miles. And Reader of literature!” The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE