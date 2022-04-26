ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least a dozen U.S. universities reinstate mask mandates as Covid cases rise

By Annika Kim Constantino, @annikakimc
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least a dozen universities and colleges in the U.S. have reinstated indoor mask mandates this month as Covid cases rise around the country. The decisions to toughen mask rules come as most of the country eases public health restrictions. Philadelphia reinstated then scrapped its indoor mask mandate, causing...

