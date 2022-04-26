ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The far-right are celebrating Elon Musk's Twitter deal and the return of 'free speech'

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A number of far-right organisations are celebrating Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.

Posting on Telegram, controversial individuals and groups including Tommy Robinson and Britain First have expressed excitement about the future of the social media platform, which they have been banned from, after it was reported that the billionaire had purchased it for $44bn, with plans to extend its commitment to "free speech".

Britain First shared a link to a story about the deal with the caption: "It’s official. Elon Musk owns Twitter. Free speech is back!"

In an email sent to supporters and seen by indy100 they added that they had made a new Twitter account in response to the news, however the account has since been suspended. They wrote:

"Twitter has been purchased outright by free speech fanatic Elon Musk.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Musk has promised to transform Twitter into a genuine free speech platform where all voices will be heard.

"In response to this news, Britain First has re-opened an official account on Twitter. Left-wing bigots and fascists are having a cry-baby meltdown on Twitter due to Musk's takeover.

"We urge all of our supporters to follow our new account without delay."

Meanwhile, Tommy Robinson also shared one of Musk's tweets about the deal with one of his supporters commenting "if he manages to take over I might have to rejoin," and another saying "we better get accounts back now".

It comes after people have expressed concern about how Musk's ownership of Twitter will change its ethos and rules on what content can and cannot be posted. Twitter has rules which see users suspended or banned for posting content deemed as "hateful" including banning the use of "hateful images or symbols".

"We are committed to combating abuse motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance, particularly abuse that seeks to silence the voices of those who have been historically marginalised," their website says. "For this reason, we prohibit behavior that targets individuals or groups with abuse based on their perceived membership in a protected category."

But Musk has spoken out in favour of free speech, so some people are suggesting these policies could be changed. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement posted to... Twitter. “Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and users to unlock it,” he added.

Amnesty International said in a statement: “Regardless of ownership, Twitter has a responsibility to protect human rights, including the rights to live free from discrimination and violence and to freedom of expression and opinion – a responsibility that they already too often fail.

“We are concerned with any steps that Twitter might take to erode enforcement of the policies and mechanisms designed to protect users. The last thing we need is a Twitter that willfully turns a blind eye to violent and abusive speech against users, particularly those most disproportionately impacted, including women, non-binary persons, and others.”

To say the groups celebrating Musk's deal are controversial would be an understatement, so it is not surprising they have previously been banned from the platform. Britain First leader Paul Golding, who has campaigned against immigration and served a prison sentence for racially aggravated harassment in 2018, was suspended from Twitter in 2017 after the platform revised its rules on hate speech.

And Tommy Robinson, who has been convicted in the UK for fraud, stalking, assault, using someone else’s passport, using threatening behaviour, and contempt of court, was banned in 2018 for reportedly breaking Twitter’s rules governing “hateful conduct”.

Joe Mulhall, director of research at anti-racist campaign group HOPE not hate told indy100 :

"The news that Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter has been successful led to a flurry of excitement from the international far right. In the UK, long banned far right figures such as Tommy Robinson and groups like Britain First prematurely set up new accounts in anticipation of Musk’s ‘free speech absolutist’ platform.

“While we don’t yet know what Elon Musk’s Twitter will look like, it is worrying to see the far right celebrating, and has naturally created a lot of concern among people from communities long targeted by online hate. This concern is not unfounded. Smaller platforms which have taken an approach similar to the one Musk proposes, such as Telegram, have long been flooded with extremist content, Holocaust denial and pseudo-scientific racism under the guise of ‘free speech’.

“When the right to be racist, misogynist or homophobic is given precedence over the right of people not to be attacked or abused, social media becomes a dangerous and toxic space. We all have to hope that Elon Musk understands that.”

indy100 has contacted Twitter and Musk to comment on this story.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain First
Reuters

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion

(Reuters) -Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world’s richest person. Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fortune

All the ways that Twitter may change now that Elon Musk is in charge

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. After weeks of back and forth, Elon Musk just sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. But big questions still remain about what direction the company will take under one of the world’s most eccentric and outspoken billionaires.
BUSINESS
Indy100

A brief history of Elon Musk being a supposed champion of 'free speech'

Elon Musk has bought Twitter, for the small change sum of $44bn.The billionaire has suggested he wants to make the platform more committed to free speech and posted a statement mansplaining that “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."People have expressed concern about how this could change the platform, with Amnesty International saying in a statement: "Regardless of ownership, Twitter has a responsibility to protect human rights, including the rights to live free from discrimination and violence and to freedom of...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy