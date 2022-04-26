In ‘Less Than One Year,’ Norristown Could Have New 13-Building Development

Image via Rachel Ravina, MediaNews Group, The Times Herald.

A proposed 13-building, 26-unit residential development on Green Valley Road took a step forward last week as the Norristown Municipal Council members endorsed the project’s preliminary/final land development plan, writes Rachel Ravina for The Times Herald.

JD Signature Homes shared plans for the property at 1421 Green Valley Road – currently home to a one-story ranch with a detached garage – that envision transforming the 1.68-acre parcel into a residential community.

“We’re very excited about this project,” said John DiPasquale, owner of JD Signature Homes. “We’re very excited to be building in Norristown.”

Plans for the development of the parcel have gone through several channels in the last two years at both the municipal and county levels, including the municipality’s zoning hearing board, planning commission, and design review board. The Montgomery County Planning Commission also reviewed the plans.

The developer has opted for a “modular construction” of the buildings. This involves design and construction choices being made up-front, followed by construction pieces being put together like LEGOs during the installation phase.

“What we’re hearing is that the modular construction could put the project from start to finish, it could be less than one year,” said DiPasquale.