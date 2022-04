The New York Jets have not been a good football team for around the last decade or so. This 2022 NFL Draft is huge for them. The Jets are young but have tremendous upside in my opinion. While I was vocal about the Jets not drafting him because of the competition level playing at BYU, I do believe he showed some flashes of greatness down the stretch last season. They have two first round picks in the top 10 which is massive. The Jets absolutely can't miss on both of these picks, unless they trade away number 10 and make a move at Deebo Samuel. Either way, the pressure is on for the Jets front office and coaching staff tomorrow and this weekend. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

