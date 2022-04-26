Finds in the 419 - Unholy Toledo Tour

TOLEDO, Ohio — For Toledo City Council member Cersandra McPhereson, the recent violence on Monday, when three killings occurred, is hard to process. "We have gone weeks without a murder, and then you hit a weekend and it's like, 'did you hear about this murder? Did you hear about this murder? Did you hear about this shooting?'" McPhereson said.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO