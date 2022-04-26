ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Finds in the 419 - Unholy Toledo Tour

By James Starks
13abc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In this installment of Finds in the 419, 13abc’s...

www.13abc.com

WTRF- 7News

Ohio refuse officers find puppy under trash in dumpster

An Ohio refuse officer is getting praise for saving the life of a puppy that was found underneath trash in a dumpster. The Columbus Department of Public Service (CDOPS) said Dave Carlson from our Georgesville Road station was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side and noticed a puppy in the dumpster […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo plans to expand violence interrupter program

TOLEDO, Ohio — For Toledo City Council member Cersandra McPhereson, the recent violence on Monday, when three killings occurred, is hard to process. "We have gone weeks without a murder, and then you hit a weekend and it's like, 'did you hear about this murder? Did you hear about this murder? Did you hear about this shooting?'" McPhereson said.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Downtown Toledo's Spitzer Building awarded $1 million grant

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the oldest buildings in Ohio is receiving $1 million in grant money from the state. The Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation was awarded a Brownfield Remediation Grant Tuesday by Gov. Mike DeWine for the Spitzer Building. The money will be used for asbestos abatement and lead-based paint removal.
TOLEDO, OH
Sandusky Register

Ohio anglers win big walleye tourneys by a single ounce

SANDUSKY — Two Ohio anglers won both of the big walleye tournaments held in Sandusky last weekend — by 1 ounce. Joseph Gibson from Avon Lake and Bryan Beck from Lakewood teamed up to catch 10 walleyes that weighed 67 pounds, 14 ounces to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail and Masters Walleye Circuit events.
SANDUSKY, OH
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
The Blade

Two wounded in Toledo shooting

Toledo police confirmed that two people were shot Sunday evening in Central Toledo. Police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1100 block of Woodstock Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
Sandusky Register

$40-an-hour jobs come to Fremont

FREMONT — MasTec Inc. is the new occupant of 800 Hagerty Drive in Fremont. The business will create 40 new jobs with aerial and underground labor positions starting at $20 an hour and experienced linemen making up to $35 to $40 an hour. MasTec serves the telecommunications industry, which...
FREMONT, OH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio woman arrested for stabbing man at urinal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVO) — A 41-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing a man while he was using a urinal. According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim, a man in his mid-40s, was “standing at a urinal in the bathroom” when the suspect, identified as Shahnaz Ali, entered the restroom and stabbed him twice […]
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH

